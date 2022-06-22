Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Announces Season 4!

The summer solstice marks the start of a new season, and the official announce of the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society's 4th Season and its full slate of performances.

The public performances for the 4th season are as follows: Spooky Soirée: Dark and Stormy, Sat. Oct 29 at 7pm; American Heartbeat, Sat. Feb 18 at 7pm; and Vienna 19c.: Hausmusik, Sat. Mar 25 at 7pm. Tickets for all performances are on sale now!

Full details on artists and repertoire will be announced in the near future. Whether you're a classical music connoisseur, or just interested in trying something new, join enjoy this intimate après alternative and make a night of it!

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain. The 420-seat multi-use theatre, which opened in December 2010, offers world-renowned entertainment as well as emerging artists and performers from around the region, state, nation and world.

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive. For tickets or more information: 802-760-4634 or visit the link below.