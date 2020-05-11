Spruce Peak Arts Off Stage Announces The 5th Annual (Virtual) Stowe Jewish Film Festival

Launched in the early days of the Covid-19 quarantine, as a reimagining of Spruce Peak Arts work to create connections and generate community through the performing arts - Spruce Peak Arts Off is thrilled to announce the 5th annual (virtual) Stowe Jewish Film Festival!

Taking place over three weeks and features three films festival organizers believe are the most exciting selections yet. The unifying theme for 2020 is - Crossing Boundaries - each of the films deals with subjects of unusual, unexpected intra- or inter-cultural collaboration, individual quests across divides, or situations that result in surprising transformations and understanding of "others."

Virtual attendance is free and each film is available to view from home over a 3-day period starting on the dates noted on the registration page for the individual films.

The line-up for the 2020 virtual Stowe Jewish Film Festival will be:

Sunday May 24 through Tuesday, May 26 • Crescendo

A world-famous conductor takes on the challenge of forming an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra in an attempt to create harmony out of discord. Please find the link to register for the film in advance here.

Sunday, May 31 through Tuesday, June 2 • My Polish Honeymoon

The highly emotional subject of Jewish tourism in Poland is surprisingly dealt with as a romantic comedy seen through the eyes of a young couple seeking a connection to their ancestral home. Please find the link to register for the film in advance here.

Sunday, June 7 through Tuesday, June 9 • The Samuel Project

Art helps bridge a generational and historic divide as a talented teen helps his grandfather relate his traumatic war-time experience through an animation project. Please find the link to register for the film in advance here.

The Stowe Jewish Film Festival is made possible by the following patrons and sponsors: Ana Maria and Mark Gordon, Cushman Design Group, Donald Blake Construction, Meristem Farm, Pall Spera, Well Heeled and the members of the Stowe Jewish Film Festival Committee.

Although this year the films are offered FREE, the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe (JCOGS) is grateful to those participants who wish to donate to their organization.





