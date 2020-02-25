Spruce Peak Arts Has Announced the Remaining Three Operas of the MET 19/20 Season on Screen at the Mountain

For opera lovers and opera newbies, don't miss the chance to experience incomparable performances live from the stage of the Metropolitan Opera, as well as behind-the-scenes features exclusive to these Live in HD films, all from the comfort of the world-class Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center!

Thursday, April 2 at 2pm - MET Opera Live in HD: AGRIPPINA (HANDEL). Handel's tale is one of intrigue and impropriety in ancient Rome. Sir David McVicar's production ingeniously reframes the action of this black comedy about the abuse of power to "the present," where it should loudly resonate. AGRIPPINA is Handel's first operatic masterpiece, full of freshness and musical invention and one of the most popular operas of the ongoing Handel revival.

Thursday, April 30 at 2pm - MET Opera Live in HD: DER FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER (WAGNER). The magic of this fantastic opera, which was inspired by a stormy sea crossing Wagner made from Riga to London in July and August 1839, lies in its ability to satisfy Wagner fans and those who, more attached to the Italian style, prefer the work of Verdi or Puccini.

Thursday, May 28 at 2pm - THE MET OPERA LIVE IN HD: TOSCA (PUCCINI). Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko appears in her 16th Live in HD transmission, taking on the soaring title diva of Puccini's grand melodrama.

Reserve your seat for the ArtSmart at 1:00pm, a 45-minute background talk with Erik Kroncke, preceding each of the films. Free with your ticket to the film.

