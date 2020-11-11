Spruce Peak Arts Announces Winter Concert Series

The Winter Concert Series will run through March, 2021 with additional performers and dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is excited to bring live performances back to Stowe with a seven event Winter Concert Series. The series includes options for limited, safe, in-person attendance, as well as livestreaming. Tickets are $25 for in-person attendance or $15 for a livestream ticket. Tickets may be purchased at SprucePeakArts.org

The series kicks off on Saturday, December 5 at 7pm with Patti Casey & Colin McCaffrey. Casey and McCaffrey are two of Vermont's most beloved musical treasures, having created individually and together an artistic landscape as ruggedly beautiful as the Green Mountains of Vermont, where they both grew up. Gorgeous vocal harmonies and rock solid acoustic instrumental work - both are internationally known as award-winning songwriters and singers - together their ease and humor onstage give you a chance to catch your breath from the last song, which may just have taken it away.

Next in the series will be Dave Keller's You Get What You Give CD Release Concert on Saturday, December 19 at 7pm. The award-winning singer, guitarist and songwriter is known for his trademark Southern soul and blues music. His latest release is born from witnessing our nation's anger and pain following George Floyd's murder in June. Keller turned to a place of solace... music and set forth to work on a new album to raise money for racial justice and equity. With a call to his vast musical community on social media for musicians interested in collaborating, Keller received offers from dozens of musicians eager to participate, and a slew of pre-orders for the album. Sidelined by the pandemic from live performances, Keller and friends dug in deeply on a labor of love, hope and healing. The result: You Get What You Give - a tribute featuring Keller and twenty-one artists encompassing a diversity of styles, backgrounds, ages, genders, and ethnicities. Some of the collaborators are known around the world. Some are known only locally. But all deeply treasured friends and respected musicians from Keller's musical journey. This concert features Dave Keller and band members Ira Friedman, Alex Budney, and Jay Gleason. Together they will bring their trademark passion and integrity to the stage, to honor the work of his collaborators and bear witness to the racial inequalities in our nation.



The Spruce Peak Arts Winter Concert Series features a mix of limited in-person seating and livestreaming of events, to ensure the health and safety of our patrons and community. Protocols include mask-wearing, social distancing standards, reduced seating capacity, hand sanitizing, health checks, and extensive cleaning protocols. To learn more please visit our Health and Safety Policy page.

Tickets for any concert in the Winter Concert Series are $25 for in-person attendance or $15 for a live-stream ticket. Tickets may be purchased at SprucePeakArts.org

