Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shelburne Players Puts On its 40th Show, THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD

Performances run at Shelburne Town Center from March 17th to 25th.

Mar. 05, 2023  

Shelburne Players Puts On its 40th Show, THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD

The Shelburne Players has announced the production of its 40th show, "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood," taking the stage at Shelburne Town Center from March 17th to 25th.

Featuring fifteen actors from Shelburne, Ferrisburgh, Vergennes, Hinesburg, South Burlington and Burlington, this talented cast will put on six family-friendly, side-splitting shows, including four evening performances and two matinees.

"It sure is hard to be humble when you're a swashbuckling, egocentric super-hero. But our gallant guy-in-green tries his best as he swaggers through The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood, a frantically funny, Monty Pythonesque retelling of the classic.

"This time around, the legendary legend, in his never-ending quest to aid the needy, encounters a lovely damsel-in-distress (oddly obsessed with skin conditions); an ever-scheming sheriff who would rather bowl a strike than hit a bull's-eye; a gold-hoarding, bad-guy monarch wannabe; and a good-natured "Town's Gal" who manages to make their way into every scene, whether they belong there or not.

"Combine them with an expandable band of spoon-wielding Merry Men (and/or Women) whose collective IQs equal six, and you've got an irreverent jaunt through Sherwood Forest you won't soon forget!" ~ Dramatists Play Service

This production is directed by Su Reid-St. John, and produced by Jill Silvia. Returning actors include Shelburne's Alex Nalbach (Robin Hood), Karlie Kauffeld (Town's Gal) and Katie Pierson, as well as South Burlington's Kimberly Rockwood (Lady in Waiting), and Burlington's Nathalie Mathieu-Bolh, all of whom also appeared in The Shelburne Players' fall production of Almost, Maine.

Newer to our stage are Shelburne's Kendra Culley (Lady Marian), Ferrisburgh's Finn Yarbrough (Prince John) and South Burlington's Mike Mahaffie (Sheriff of Nottingham). They are joined by John Montgomery of Vergennes, Xander Patterson and Bianca Scherr of Hinesburg, and Chris Acosta, Tiki Archambeau, Clarity Phillips and Maggie York of Burlington.

"The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood" joins a long list of past Shelburne Players productions, most recently "Almost, Maine," "It's a Wonderful Life - Radio Play" and "She Kills Monsters - Virtual Realms."

The Shelburne Players, founded in 1971 is committed to producing high-quality, entertaining, accessible theatre for all. It produces two shows per year, in the spring and the fall. Comprised entirely of volunteers, its mission is provide affordable, quality theatrical experiences to all!




Comedy Troupe STEALING FROM WORK to Play Vergennes Opera House This Month Photo
Comedy Troupe STEALING FROM WORK to Play Vergennes Opera House This Month
When putting the current season of shows together, the Vergennes Opera House programing committee pointed to March and said “we need something funny here!” Thus, the comedy troupe, Stealing from Work, was contacted and the show dates secured for Saturday March 25, 7:30pm.
SWEAT Comes to Northern Stage Next Week Photo
SWEAT Comes to Northern Stage Next Week
Lynn Nottage’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner Sweat continues Northern Stage’s 25th Anniversary Season March 8-26 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction, Vermont.
Julieta Venegas Announces Live Performance at Boch Centers Shubert Theatre Photo
Julieta Venegas Announces Live Performance at Boch Center's Shubert Theatre
Eleven-time Latin Grammy Award winner Julieta Venegas announces a live performance at the Boch Center (270 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116) in Shubert Theatre on Thursday, June 1. Public on sale commences this Friday, February 24th at 12:00 pm local time.
The Flynn Announces $25 Lottery Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON Photo
The Flynn Announces $25 Lottery Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON
The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Flynn have announced a ticket lottery for performances on the Flynn Main Stage on February 28, March 1, and March 2. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each for these performances.

More Hot Stories For You


Comedy Troupe STEALING FROM WORK to Play Vergennes Opera House This MonthComedy Troupe STEALING FROM WORK to Play Vergennes Opera House This Month
March 4, 2023

When putting the current season of shows together, the Vergennes Opera House programing committee pointed to March and said “we need something funny here!” Thus, the comedy troupe, Stealing from Work, was contacted and the show dates secured for Saturday March 25, 7:30pm.
Weston Theater Company Announces 87th SeasonWeston Theater Company Announces 87th Season
March 2, 2023

Susanna Gellert, Executive Artistic Director of Weston Theater Company, has announced the 87th season of Vermont's oldest, award-winning professional theater.  Learn more about the lineup here!
SWEAT Comes to Northern Stage Next WeekSWEAT Comes to Northern Stage Next Week
March 2, 2023

Lynn Nottage’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner Sweat continues Northern Stage’s 25th Anniversary Season March 8-26 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction, Vermont.
Julieta Venegas Announces Live Performance at Boch Center's Shubert TheatreJulieta Venegas Announces Live Performance at Boch Center's Shubert Theatre
February 24, 2023

Eleven-time Latin Grammy Award winner Julieta Venegas announces a live performance at the Boch Center (270 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116) in Shubert Theatre on Thursday, June 1. Public on sale commences this Friday, February 24th at 12:00 pm local time.
Lost Nation Theater Presents Its Students In The Disney Musical FROZEN JR.Lost Nation Theater Presents Its Students In The Disney Musical FROZEN JR.
February 23, 2023

Thrilling adventures proving true love comes in many forms - especially in the bond between sisters -  take the Lost Nation Theater stage by storm with Frozen Jr.!!
share