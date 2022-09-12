SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next Month

Lost Nation Theater presents SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM next month! The music, stories, song and dance of Stephen Sondheim will soar at LNT in this fabulous music revue featuring some of the best of the multi-Tony-Award-Winner's work.

Songs from such hit shows as Company, Little Night Music, Gypsy, Follies, ..Forum, West Side Story and more are featured.

Sondheim is one of the best at telling stories and voicing, with acerbic wit, style, and intricate wordplay, what the characters in his plays and musicals desire. He is a consummate storyteller, and we are excited to bring the Theater Legend's work to the LNT Stage once again.

Performances run Thursday- Sunday, October 6-23.

Info: www.lostnationtheater.org