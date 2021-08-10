SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS Showcases Feast of Fools at Town Hall Theater

The Town Hall Theater Young Company will take the stage a second time this summer with a production of Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni on Friday and Saturday August 20-21 at 7pm.

This production is directed by Education Director, Lindsay Pontius and Kendra Gratton and assisted by Theo Wells-Spackman. This comedy most recently reached international acclaim starring actor, comedian and late-night host James Corden. The Young Company cast ranges in age from 13 to 22. The production features fast-paced physical comedy as well as an 8-piece band. The actors are also the musicians. According to Lindsay

Pontius who is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of education at THT, "This is a perfect culmination of 10 years of summer programming as this cast draws from the best of our many summer offerings such as Rock-It Science, Shakespeare and musical theater."

As the title suggests, Servant of Two Master revolves around a servant named Truffaldino who is in search of extra cash by serving two masters at once. In a comedy of errors, he encounters a woman disguising herself as a man, a vengeful suitor, a beleaguered cook, crafty inn keepers and wealthy but difficult masters.

The cast includes: Bella Hatvell, Harrison Bruhl, Casey Calzini, Lia Calzini, Amanda Kearns, Lucy Goetz, Bella Hill, Avery Hohenschau, Emily Ma, Zack Maluccio, Owen Flanagan, Noah Sabourin and Anna Wolosinski.

Tickets can be purchased through the THT Box Office, Adults $15 children 12 and under $5, online at townhalltheater.org or by calling 382-9222.