Registration is Now Open for Flynn's 2021 Spring and Summer Arts Camps

Registration is open now for Flynn camps. From April to August, kids and teens ages 4-18 are encouraged to join, be creative, and have fun with friends.

Pay What You Can options offer Access for All

In the spirit of fostering inclusiveness and accessibility, the Flynn is offering both virtual and in-person camps this summer, including past favorites and exciting new additions-all offered on a pay-what-you-can basis.

Jay Wahl, executive director, offers that the Flynn "believes in providing every kid in our community the opportunity to enjoy high-quality arts education in order to develop life-long skills in collaboration and creativity."

Find out more about Flynn camps at flynnvt.org/Education/Classes.

Flynn spring and summer camps:

Bandlab Multi-track Recording 101 (April 19-23)

Try your hand at multi-track recording and mixing using Bandlab. Great for singers and instrumentalists of all kinds! For ages 8-18.

Dare to Delve Deeper: Theater Intensive (June 21-25)

Dive into the exciting world of live theater with games, improv, and physical and vocal exercises using classic and contemporary theater. For ages 9-12.

Choose Your Adventure (June 21-25)

Choose a character from your favorite movie or story to bring to life on stage, in an adventure where characters work together to overcome obstacles. For ages 8-12.

Lights, Camera, Action! (June 28-July 2)

Have you always wanted to make your own movie? Get hands-on experience by writing, filming, and editing your own short film. For ages 10-13.

It's Not Just a Box (July 6-9)

Using tools like theater games, music, and story books, children are taken on a creative, imaginative journey through play! For ages 6-8.

AfroFUN Dance (July 12-16)

Embrace the ease and heat of summer at different sites around Burlington while exploring a fusion of African dance styles. For ages 8-13.

Broadway Dance Bootcamp, Jr (July 12-16)

Hone your dance skills while learning choreography from some of your favorite Broadway shows, taught by Broadway veteran Elisa Van Duyne. For ages 9-12.

Broadway Dance Bootcamp for Teens (July 19-23)

Broaden your repertoire of dance styles, sharpen your technique, and learn to portray characters and story through dance. For ages 13-18.

Highlights from Junie B. Jones (July 19-23)

A fun combination of acting, dancing, and singing that will sharpen your skills, all built around the beloved musical. For ages 8-18.

Teen Shakespeare Intensive (July 26-30)

Focusing on King Lear, this camp touches on ensemble work, actor physicality, vocalization and projection, and understanding Shakespeare's worlds. For ages 13-18.

Highlights from High School Musical (August 2-6)

Performing works from High School Musical, students delve into different acting, singing, and group choreography techniques. For ages 8-18.

Magic Treehouse Adventures (August 9-13)

Based on Annie and Jack's journeys in the popular children's series, kids let their imaginations take flight, using drama and movement to discover a new world every day. For ages 6-8.

The Magic Toybox (August 16-20)

In this longtime favorite camp, children use theater, dance, and the power of their imaginations to fill their own magic toy boxes with unforgettable experiences. For ages 4-5.

After-camp care is available for in-person camps that end at 3 pm. Care is available from 3-5 pm, Monday-Thursday, for $15/day. For more information about Flynn classes, registration, and COVID safety measures, visit flynnvt.org/Education/Classes. For questions, contact Sarah Caliendo, class and camp manager, at registrar@flynnvt.org.