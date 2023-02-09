Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Reggae Legend Carlton Livingston Comes to Middlebury and Town Hall Theater

The performance is on Saturday, February 25 at 7pm.

Feb. 09, 2023  
On Saturday, February 25 at 7pm, Satta Sound and reggae legend
Carlton Livingston will be joining forces with Prince Negasi live on the THT stage!

Satta Sound is a Vermont based, Live ROOTS + REGGAE Soundsystem, Conscious Artist
Promoter, and Cultural Event Producer... a true revolutionary sound. Blending 'Ital Music'
coming from the Virgin Islands, Trinidad, Jamaica, Africa, Europe, NYC, Cali, VT and
Conscious Artists Worldwide.

Carlton Livingston is a Jamaican reggae vocalist, known for his 1984 hit "100 Weight of Collie Weed". Livingston's recording career began in 1978 with his first recording at Channel One. This was the album "The Tale of Two Cities." He has recorded with producers including Coxone Dodd, Winston Riley, Sly & Robbie, Clive Jarrett, and King Jammy. Livingston gained success with his 1984 hit "100 Weight of Collie Weed." In the 1990s, he recorded "Rumors" with Shabba Ranks, produced by Bobby Digital. Livingston moved to Brooklyn in the 1980s, where he lives to this day.

Prince Negasi is a Reggae singer, musician and producer out of Portmore, Jamaica. His band Souls of Zion is a young generation of Roots Reggae musicians that keeps the fire burning, spreading "Word Sound & Power" with the teachings of His Majesty Emperor Haile Selassie I.

"THT heard a call for more reggae and roots music in Addison County, and we are proud to present this trio of talented artists. Come dance or kick back and enjoy the show - it's sure to be a cure for the winter blues."-Lisa Mitchell, THT Executive Director

Tickets available online at www.townhalltheater.org, by calling 802.382-9222, or at the door.




