RENT Opens At Omaha Community Playhouse, February 10

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize, this iconic rock musical has become a cultural touchstone.

Jan. 27, 2023  

RENT opens Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). This is the first time that OCP has produced this iconic show, running through March 19, 2023.

The cultural phenomenon that has inspired audiences for a quarter century. A raw and emotional year in the life of a diverse group of friends and struggling artists, chasing their dreams under the shadow of drug addictions and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize, this iconic rock musical has become a cultural touchstone, rite of passage and source of joy and strength for millions.

Disclaimer: Contains adult content and language.

Jonathan Larson received the 1996 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Rent. He also won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical and the 1994 Richard Rodgers Award for Rent and twice received The Gilman & Gonzales-Falla Theatre Foundation's Commendation Award. Larson performed his rock monologue tick, tick... BOOM! at Second Stage Theatre, The Village Gate and New York Theatre Workshop. In addition to scoring and songwriting for "Sesame Street," he created music for several children's book cassettes, including Steven Spielberg's "An American Tail" and "Land Before Time."

Tickets: Starting at $45. Prices vary by performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at (402) 553-0800, online at OmahaPlayhouse.com, or in person at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132




