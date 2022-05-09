Northern Stage In Vermont Searches For New Managing Director

Northern Stage recently announced that current Managing Director Irene Green will be returning to her roots in Minnesota and has accepted a new position as the Executive Director of the O'Shaughnessy, a performance venue on the campus of St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Her departure from Northern Stage will be effective July 2, 2022.

Ms. Green has been a part of Northern Stage's leadership since 2013, when she was hired as the Director of Sales & Marketing. She assumed the Managing Director role in November of 2018 and has played an instrumental role in the recent growth of Northern Stage, including the opening of the Barrette Center for the Arts in 2015, creating a community engagement model that now guides the company, and driving the exponential growth of patrons and students served by the organization's programming.

Ms. Green commented that "Nestled in Vermont's beautiful Upper Valley, Northern Stage has been such a wonderful place to work, dream and make a difference alongside a truly incredible team of staff and Board members. I am incredibly optimistic for the future of the company. It is poised to continue producing breathtaking work of the highest artistic excellence, and to continue the fantastic education programs that so deeply impact our local young people."

The Board of Directors is conducting a national search for a new Managing Director who is expected to assume the position during the upcoming 25th Anniversary season. The new Managing Director will oversee the company's financial, administrative, and business operations. They will lead the LORT-D professional theater with a $4 million-dollar operating budget in equal partnership with Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne. Dunne, a distinguished Senior Lecturer at nearby Dartmouth College, is an accomplished and award-winning actor and director. She is co-founder and current leader of BOLD Theater Women's Leadership Circle funded by the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation. Located in White River Junction, VT, Northern Stage serves a passionate theater-going community with a mission to "Change lives, one story at a time."

Northern Stage believes the most important and impactful art is made when we consider and commit to inclusion, diversity, equity and access both on and off the stage. Folks who are Black, Native or Indigenous, People of Color, Queer or Trans, Poor or Working Class, Disabled, Young, Elderly, and/or who speak English as a second language are strongly encouraged to apply. For the full Managing Director job description or to learn more about Northern Stage, please visit www.northernstage.org.

Northern Stage (northernstage.org) is a regional non-profit LORT-D professional theater company located in White River Junction, VT. Northern Stage actively engages its audiences with world-class productions and extensive educational and community outreach programs in its new home, the Barrette Center for the Arts. Founded in 1997, the company has offered more than 150 professional productions of new works, classics, and musicals. Now in its 24th Season, Northern Stage serves over 50,000 people. In 2014, the company launched a new play festival that has cultivated seven world premiere productions and three Off-Broadway transfers, including The New York Times Critic's Pick Only Yesterday. Northern Stage's breadth of programming supports the company's mission of "changing lives, one story at a time."