New England Youth Theatre Shifts Programming For the Era of COVID-19

The New England Youth Theatre has shifted its programming to a combination of online and in-person in the era of COVID-19, Rutland Herald reports.

The theatre recently produced "American Godzilla Story" as part of its "Fearless Online Playwright" program. It also launched the third session of Toy Theatre, which challenged participants to create an entire theatre on a kitchen table. Its next upcoming event is the "Brave Young Vaudevillians" program for ages 6 to 9.

"We're a youth theater, so we really try to work on empowering the kids," said Communication Coordinator Dana Haley. "It's a theater of, for, and by kids - the whole production is run by them - they're in the lighting booth, they're backstage, it's really a youth-centered, empowered group."

"Brave Young Vaudevillians" is a program that runs every summer. The class will meet in person, with 8 to 10 participants attending three sessions.

"It's every day, and we do a lot of games and put on a little play, and it's all about creation and imagination, and really digging into the creativity that 6 to 9 year olds have, because they're usually the most free and least self-conscious," Haley said. "They have wild uninhibited imaginations."

Read more on Rutland Herald.

