National Theatre Live Broadcasts Return to the Town Hall Theater

Back by popular demand, Town Hall Theater is bringing back London's National Theatre broadcasts for the first time since the pandemic. Join in for two powerful upcoming shows:

National Theatre Broadcast of The Crucible

Sun., March 19 at 2pm; Weds, March 22 at 11am

Watch on THT's big screen London's National Theatre broadcast of The Crucible. A thunderous new imagining of Arthur Miller's parable of power and its abuse. A witch hunt is beginning. Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women in Salem suddenly find their words have an almighty power. As a climate of fear, vendetta, and accusation spreads through the community, no one is safe from trail. Rated PG-13.



National Theatre Broadcast of Straight Line Crazy

Sunday, April 2 @ 2pm & Wednesday, April 5 @ 11am

Missed the New York production of Straight Line Crazy? You can now watch London's National Theatre broadcast on THT's big screen. Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter, Kingsman) plays New York master manipulator Robert Moses, in this blazing new play from David Hare (Skylight). The play follows the history of Robert Moses, one of the most influential figures of urban planning and city architecture. And the effect that his policies had on the population of New York City. Rated R.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at townhalltheater.org or by calling 802-382-9222.