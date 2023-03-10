Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Theatre Live Broadcasts Return to the Town Hall Theater

Check out the lineup here!

Mar. 10, 2023  
Back by popular demand, Town Hall Theater is bringing back London's National Theatre broadcasts for the first time since the pandemic. Join in for two powerful upcoming shows:

National Theatre Broadcast of The Crucible

Sun., March 19 at 2pm; Weds, March 22 at 11am

Watch on THT's big screen London's National Theatre broadcast of The Crucible. A thunderous new imagining of Arthur Miller's parable of power and its abuse. A witch hunt is beginning. Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women in Salem suddenly find their words have an almighty power. As a climate of fear, vendetta, and accusation spreads through the community, no one is safe from trail. Rated PG-13.

National Theatre Broadcast of Straight Line Crazy

Sunday, April 2 @ 2pm & Wednesday, April 5 @ 11am

Missed the New York production of Straight Line Crazy? You can now watch London's National Theatre broadcast on THT's big screen. Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter, Kingsman) plays New York master manipulator Robert Moses, in this blazing new play from David Hare (Skylight). The play follows the history of Robert Moses, one of the most influential figures of urban planning and city architecture. And the effect that his policies had on the population of New York City. Rated R.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at townhalltheater.org or by calling 802-382-9222.




TASTINGS: SIX SHORT ORIGINAL PLAYS at Shelburne And Snow Farm Vineyards Photo
TASTINGS: SIX SHORT ORIGINAL PLAYS at Shelburne And Snow Farm Vineyards
Snow Farm Vineyard and Winery and Shelburne Vineyard will feature new works by four playwrights in “Tastings – An Evening of Six Short Plays”. There’s something for everyone with intertwining stories of hope, new love, rediscovery of self, the impulsive search for love, betrayal, and for something different – a famous lake monster!
Photos: First Look at THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD at The Shelburne Players Photo
Photos: First Look at THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD at The Shelburne Players
Get a first look at photos of The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood at The Shelburne Players!
JAGs New Show, EVERY BRILLIANT THING, Begins Next Month Photo
JAG's New Show, EVERY BRILLIANT THING, Begins Next Month
JAG Productions has announced the final theatrical event of its seventh season: EVERY BRILLIANT THING by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe. JAG's staging of EVERY BRILLIANT THING will star Jarvis Antonio Green, JAG's Founder & Producing Artistic Director. This is Jarvis' debut as an actor in a JAG show.
Earths Materials: Perennial Perspectives in the Arts Comes to the Jackson Gallery Photo
'Earth's Materials: Perennial Perspectives in the Arts' Comes to the Jackson Gallery
Earth’s Materials: Perennial Perspectives in the Arts comes to the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater, Middlebury, Vermont. The exhibit runs March 27 – April 15, 2023.

