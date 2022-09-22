Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mountainfilm On Tour To Screen In Stowe At Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, January 2023

Films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm's mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will visit Stowe at Spruce Peak Arts on Saturday, Jan. 14th, 2023 at 7PM, with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm's mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

The selected films explore themes of community in skateboarding, mental health in climbing, empowerment, motivation and healing, skiing and FUN! For the full list of films and descriptions, visit sprucepeakarts.org.

Mountainfilm on Tour- Stowe programming will also be available for middle and high school students on Friday, January 13th, 2023. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Director of Education, Julianne Nickerson.

The show kicks off Saturday, January 14th at 7:00PM. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Stowe go on sale (Now!) September 22nd on sprucepeakarts.org. Tickets will also be available the day of the event. The cost for each show is $15 per adult and $5 per child or student. See the complete playlist at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule.

Mountainfilm on Tour is made possible thanks to our generous season sponsors: Alchemist Brewery, Bourne's Energy, Joy and Tom Cronin, Edward Jones / Caren Merson, Deborah and Ron Feinstein, Front Porch Forum, The Merson Family, PC Construction, Spruce Peak Realty, The Stires-Stark Family Foundation, and Stowe Mountain Rentals.

Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival that showcases stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues. Mountainfilm is held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. Along with exceptional documentaries, the festival goes beyond the film medium by bringing together world-class athletes, change makers and visionary artists for a multi-dimensional celebration of indomitable spirit. Mountainfilm's mission is to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. To learn more about Mountainfilm, visit www.mountainfilm.org.


