Middlebury's Town Hall Theater Continues Its House of Jazz Series October 13

In March, music fans of all ages flocked to see the Jazz at Lincoln Center touring band at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater (THT). Now, the new House of Jazz Series brings a trio of world-class jazz acts to THT this fall, winter and spring – thanks to a new partnership between Jazz Middlebury and Town Hall Theater.

“We are honored to partner with THT for this tasty series. As the drummer Art Blakey once said: ‘Jazz washes away the dust of everyday life,” said Gary Sarachan, founder of Jazz Middlebury. THT executive director Lisa Mitchell added: “When we saw young music students jumping up and down ecstatically at the Jazz at Lincoln Center ‘Songs We Love’ show at THT, we knew we needed to make world-class jazz a more

prominent offering. Jazz Middlebury is the perfect partner to carry this vision forward.”

On Friday, October 13 at 7:30pm, the series kicks off with Samirah Evans and Her Handsome Devils. Evans is a celebrated performer and recording artist known for her dynamic and soulful approach to music, especially in the jazz and blues genres. She enjoyed a 15-year run as a featured vocalist at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage

Festival, and has played with jazz legends including James Brown, B.B. King, Dr. John, Aaron and Charles Neville, Terence Blanchard, and many more. Evans is an Artist

Associate in Jazz Voice at Williams College. She and her husband relocated to

Vermont following Hurricane Katrina. Evan’s Handsome Devils include Conor Meehan, Matt Dwonszyk, Michael Zsoldos and Miro Sprague.

Tickets $27/advance. $32 at the door.

The House of Jazz winter offering features Miles Donahue and friends on

Saturday, February 3 at 7:30pm. Donahue, a Middlebury College music professor, is fluent in both saxophone and trumpet, and is a celebrated composer and recording artist. He has been hailed as a jazz treasure and one of the best kept secrets of the genre. More details to come on this hot musical night in February.

In spring 2024, Mathis Picard will once again grace THT’s stage on Friday, May 10. His electrifying performance with the Jazz at Lincoln Center touring band at THT in March 2023 had music fans on their feet. Picard is a French-Malagasy pianist, composer, producer, and bandleader who will be making a solo appearance in Middlebury as part of his world tour. Rooted in the tradition of live acoustic performance, while incorporating the latest technology, Mathis creates his own musical style influenced by his

multi-national background. Mathis has been playing the piano since age 3 and has shared the stage with artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Ron Carter, Lillias White, DJ Kindness, Veronica Swift and more.



Tickets for Samirah Evans and Her Handsome Devils are on sale now and can be

purchased at Click Here or by calling 802-382-9222. THT’s Cady Fund offers ticket subsidies to ensure cost is not a barrier to access. This series would not be

possible without the sponsorship and partnership of Jazz Middlebury.