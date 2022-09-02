Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Middlebury Community Players to Present THE 39 STEPS at Town Hall Theater This Month

Four actors play all the movie roles, switching costumes, voices, and accents to create a simultaneous spoof of, and homage to, Hitchcock.

Sep. 02, 2022  
Move aside, Alfred Hitchcock! He needed thirty-two actors to film his 1935 spy thriller The 39 Steps. The Middlebury Community Players does it with four in its production of the brilliant comedy The 39 Steps at Town Hall Theater. Four actors play all the movie roles, switching cos-tumes, voices, and accents to create a simultaneous spoof of, and homage to, Hitchcock's clas-sic, as well as spy thrillers in general. The winner of the 2007 Olivier Award for Best Comedy, The 39 Steps is fast-paced and fun.

The production is directed by Gary Gillen, who directed MCP's hilarious production of The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] in 2019, and features Rainwalker Winter-painter as Richard Hannay, Jillian Torres as Annabella Schmidt, Pamela, and Margaret, and Kevin Commins and Rob Demic as "The Clowns," who play the remaining 30+ characters. The production is stage managed by Chris Frappier and co-produced by Mary Longey and Jane Kimble.

The 39 Steps runs September 15-18 at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater. Shows are at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2 pm. Tickets are $12 on Thursday night, and $17 for the remaining shows, plus applicable fees. Tickets at the Town Hall Theater Box Office (802-382-9222, townhalltheater.org).





