Middlebury College Comedians Perform OFF CAMPUS

For the first time in Middlebury College history, the college’s comedians will be coming out of hiding on campus to perform their show “Off Campus,” off campus and at the Town Hall Theater for Middlebury’s public. To make matters more confusing, they’ll also be performing “Off Campus” on campus later that weekend in the Hepburn Zoo.

The comedians of Middlebury College will be coming to the Town Hall Theater with a mix of sketch comedy, standup, and perhaps a little bit of improvising. (Messing up lines counts as improv, right?)

This show will leave you laughing, crying, or wishing you had a drink. During this hour of comedy, you'll see the work of Middlebury Discount Comedy (MDC), as well as standup comics Keziah Wilde, and Jonah Joseph.

MDC is the campus’ only sketch comedy group and has been highly active on campus for a few years now. MDC generally puts on two shows of original material each

semester, written, directed, and performed by the 15 members of the group. Every member contributes to every aspect of the process to put these shows on and they’re all very excited for this public debut of their material.

Keziah Wilde and Jonah Joseph have been performing standup at the Vermont Comedy Club Burlington for a couple years. Jonah was finalist in Vermont's Funniest Comedian competition in 2022, and Keziah has been the co-host of a show called "Nice to Meet You" at VCC.

Come to the Town Hall Theater at 7:30 on Thursday, March 7 to enjoy this exciting lineup of comedy.

Tickets are $5-$10 and can be purchased at townhalltheater.org, by calling 802-382-9222, or in person at THT’s box office Monday-Friday between 12-5pm.