Lyric Theatre Postpones MATILDA

Lyric Theatre has released the following statement regarding the postponement of their production of Matilda:

Lyric Theatre's Matilda, scheduled for July 9-12, has been postponed to a later date still to be determined.

Ticket buyers may hold onto their tickets in anticipation of the rescheduled dates. Your tickets, including seat locations, will be honored for the corresponding performances. You may also choose to donate your tickets back to Lyric Theatre as a Tax-Deductible Contribution, or request a refund for your purchase. For ticket returns please follow the instructions below:

For tickets purchased through FlynnTix, please e-mail box@flynncenter.org to specify your intentions - whether a donation to Lyric Theatre, a refund to a credit card or to a Flynn Gift Certificate that can be used for a future purchase. In the subject line of the e-mail, please note "Ticket Return" + your last name and your order number if you have it. In the e-mail, please also provide a daytime phone number where you can be reached in case we have any questions. Please note that Box Office staff may be calling to verify credit card details in order to process refunds. As they are working from home, the calls will come from their personal lines. The numbers you may hear from are (802) 448-0741, (802) 281-9335, or (802) 876-7363. Please do not call these numbers unless requested, but note that calls received from them are legitimate FlynnTix calls.

For tickets purchased through Lyric Theatre , please e-mail doris@lyrictheatrevt.org to specify your intentions - whether a donation to Lyric Theatre or a refund to your credit card. In the subject line of the e-mail, please note "Ticket Return" + your last name and your order number if you have it. In the e-mail, please also provide a daytime phone number where you can be reached in case there are any questions.





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You