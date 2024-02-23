Lost Nation Theatre To Present THE MAPLE MOON Benefit Cabaret

Lost Nation Theatre will present The Maple Moon Benefit Cabaret, an eclectic fun cabaret that highlights the wide variety of shows, events, performances, education programs and performers you can find at Lost Nation Theater!

Hosted by Mark S Roberts and featuring many fan favorites including: Kim Bent, Kianna Bromley, Dan Bruce, Ann Harvey, Kathleen Keenan, Kate Kenney, Taryn Noelle, David Ruffin, Stoph Scheer, and the LNT-Masque Show Choir!

Covid Safety Protocols: Masks are strongly encouraged. (LNT’s State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible.)

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Lost Nation Theater, 39 Main St, Montpelier, VT, 7:00pm. Admission by donation.