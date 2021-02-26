Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lost Nation Theater to Present Reading Of A New Play SAM & JIM IN HELL

Lost Nation Theater celebrates ST Patrick's Day with a free reading.

Feb. 26, 2021  

Live but online featuring actors across the northeast, Lost Nation Theater celebrates ST Patrick's Day with a reading of Jeanne Beckwith's newest play Sam & Jim in Hell.

The idea for Sam & Jim in Hell came as playwright Beckwith walked along the banks of the River Liffey in Dublin about 18 months ago. Jeanne saw the Samuel Beckett Bridge, and wondered what Beckett might think about a bridge named in his honor.

She thought about how Beckett - and his compatriot James Joyce - had both become Irish icons in spite of their feeling estranged from the Ireland of their time.

And then she thought, "That must be hell for them!"

At that moment, Beckwith started writing the play in her head.

The play is about language, about genius, about memory, about friendship and broken relationships.

Oh hell, it's about Life!

Pre-registration is required to get the link to the live reading. Be part of the play development process. The reading will be followed by a short discussion session.

Learn more at www.lostnationtheater.org.


