Lost Nation Theater Will Participate In Giving Tuesday 2020

#GivingTuesday is a day of giving that celebrates all those little acts of kindness, of generosity, of caring that we can each individually do, so that collectively we can do a lot to care for our community, the world, and each-other. Beginning in 2012, it's now a worldwide movement raising nearly $2 Billion in charitable gifts in 2019!

Since its inception, and even more actively since making its home within Montpelier City Hall and becoming the official resident theater of Vermont's capital city, Lost Nation Theater has been a professional theater committed to community.



Over the years, LNT has been known for continually improving City Hall Arts Center to make it easier for any group to use the space and gather, for partnering with other non-profits (like the Humane Society, Peace & Justice Center, Vermont FoodBank, libraries & senior centers), lending costumes, lighting and other resources to area schools or for Home Health & Hospice's fashion-show fundraiser.

During April, LNT has done everything from lending stanchions & other theater equipment so City office staff can direct distancing, to providing the sound system for "#JoytothePolls", to giving free private coaching to students, to creating free outdoor- in-person and online events for the community (like Shakespeare on the State House Steps)! More events are planned - including presenting Willem Lange reading Dicken's Christmas Carol on Dec 18th.

And now - in the spirit of #GivingTuesday, the spirit of this time of year, and LNT's longstanding commitment to being a good neighbor- Lost Nation Theater's Board of Directors has decided LNT will share any donations received on #GivingTuesday (Dec 1, 2020) with CIRCLE.



By splitting donations with CIRCLE we also pay a tribute to the theme of LNT's lost 2020 season: celebrating women and their accomplishments in honor of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.

CIRCLE is a nonprofit that advocates for and serves victims and survivors of domestic & sexual assault. LNT has previously partnered with CIRCLE (Vagina Monologues beneficiary), and we know how great an organization it is. Our community has been there for us, so we want to pass it on!



There are many ways to give and get involved:

· You can make a financial donation.

· You can become an LNT Volunteer for when we can actually gather again at Lost Nation Theater.

· You can be an LNT Thank You Volunteer, helping to call the folks who've donated to LNT for Giving Tuesday, or other campaigns, and thank them.

· You can Amplify LNT's message, by sharing with friends, family via email, on your front porch forum, or your personal social media page.

Visit www.lostnationtheater.org for more information.

