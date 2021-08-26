Lost Nation Theater Returns Next Month With AS YOU LIKE IT

Shakespeare's ultimate rom-com- As You Like It takes the stage - or rather the steps of the State House in an active staged-reading, using the First Folio "cue scripts" (as they did in Shakespeare's time), directed by Ann Harvey - cofounder of Lost Nation Theater's Fall Foliage Shakespeare program. The Bard's romp thru the Forest of Arden is a delicate dance of comedy and romance.

LNT will 'reset" or "begin again" with As You Like It, which was the company's first Fall Foliage Shakespeare show back in 1995.

The play will be cut to be performed within 90-minutes, no intermission.

Audience are asked to bring their own cushions or chairs - seating will also be on the steps; to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and to wear a mask.

When: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Time: 2pm

Where: The Vermont Statehouse Steps

Cost: It's FREE! (Donations gratefully accepted)

Info: www.lostnationtheater.org