Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Lost Nation Theater Presents TWO FOR CHRISTMAS by David Budbill In December

LNT is mounting this staged reading of Two For Christmas to shine a light on the legacy of one of its longest collaborators, the late David Budbill.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Between the Willows L Photo 3 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Between the Willows Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The Shelburne Players to Present CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at the Historic Shelburne To Photo 4 The Shelburne Players to Present CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at the Historic Shelburne Town Hall

Lost Nation Theater Presents TWO FOR CHRISTMAS by David Budbill In December

Lost Nation Theater Presents TWO FOR CHRISTMAS by David Budbill In December

Vermont's award-winning professional theater returns to Judevine presenting a staged reading of favorite Vermont writer David Budbill's wondrous and whacky “Two for Christmas.”

It's like getting two shows in one! Act One travels back in time to 1479 England in “The Second Shepherds Play.” — Act Two then flashes forward 500 years later landing in Budbill's mythical Judevine with Antoine, Doug, Arnie, and Tommy in “The Pulp Cutters' Nativity.”

LNT is mounting this staged reading of Two For Christmas to shine a light on the legacy of one of its longest collaborators, the late David Budbill - who considered the company his “home” theater.

The performance runs approximately 2 hours with intermission on Wednesday and Thursday, December 13 and 14, 2023, 7 PM, plus Digital Viewing.

Covid Safety Protocols:  Masks are strongly encouraged.  (LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible.)

The Flood made LNT/City Hall's elevator inoperable, requiring climbing stairs to attend in person. The play will be available digitally to make the show accessible to those unable to physically join us. We appreciate your understanding during this emergency situation.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Vermont

1
Joan Osborne and Judy Collins Celebrate The Holidays at Spruce Peak Arts Photo
Joan Osborne and Judy Collins Celebrate The Holidays at Spruce Peak Arts

Spruce Peak Arts will present powerhouse vocals from eight-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne on Friday, December 15, 7:00pm and acclaimed folksinger/songwriter Judy Collins on Thursday, December 21, 7:00pm to celebrate the holidays.

2
NIGHT FIRES Returns To Town Hall Theater This December Photo
NIGHT FIRES Returns To Town Hall Theater This December

Night Fires returns to Town Hall Theater this December. Theatre Group LTD presents Night Fires at Town Hall Theater.

3
Addison County Launches AddisonArts.org Photo
Addison County Launches AddisonArts.org

Town Hall Theater has announced the launch of AddisonArts.org, a comprehensive digital arts calendar for Addison County.

4
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Between the Willows L Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Between the Willows Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
Suite Surrender by Michael McKeever in Vermont Suite Surrender by Michael McKeever
Girls Nite Out Productions (11/09-11/19)
WRTC's 2nd Annual Holiday Variety Show in Vermont WRTC's 2nd Annual Holiday Variety Show
Second Congregational Church, UCC (12/09-12/09)
TWO FOR CHRISTMAS - A Staged Reading in Vermont TWO FOR CHRISTMAS - A Staged Reading
Lost Nation Theater (12/13-12/14)
Bob Alper Comedian in Vermont Bob Alper Comedian
Monument Arts & Cultural Center (12/03-12/03)
Circle Mirror Transformation in Vermont Circle Mirror Transformation
The Shelburne Players (11/10-11/18)PHOTOS
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Vermont The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/13)
“A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” performed by Willem Lange. in Vermont “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” performed by Willem Lange.
Lost Nation Theater (12/19-12/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You