Lost Nation Theater Presents TWO FOR CHRISTMAS by David Budbill In December

Vermont's award-winning professional theater returns to Judevine presenting a staged reading of favorite Vermont writer David Budbill's wondrous and whacky “Two for Christmas.”

It's like getting two shows in one! Act One travels back in time to 1479 England in “The Second Shepherds Play.” — Act Two then flashes forward 500 years later landing in Budbill's mythical Judevine with Antoine, Doug, Arnie, and Tommy in “The Pulp Cutters' Nativity.”

LNT is mounting this staged reading of Two For Christmas to shine a light on the legacy of one of its longest collaborators, the late David Budbill - who considered the company his “home” theater.

The performance runs approximately 2 hours with intermission on Wednesday and Thursday, December 13 and 14, 2023, 7 PM, plus Digital Viewing.

Covid Safety Protocols: Masks are strongly encouraged. (LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible.)

The Flood made LNT/City Hall's elevator inoperable, requiring climbing stairs to attend in person. The play will be available digitally to make the show accessible to those unable to physically join us. We appreciate your understanding during this emergency situation.