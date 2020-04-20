Lost Nation Theater Postpones 2020 Season; Launches Virtual Programming

Lost Nation Theater has released the following statement regarding the postponement of its 2020 Season:

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented all of us with unimaginable challenges.

At this moment when we should be celebrating opening night for our 2020 season-opener GRUFF, Lost Nation Theater's space within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center sits in silence - along with many of our sister theatres across Vermont, and indeed all over the world.

And, instead of getting ready to perform tonight, Lost Nation has to instead inform you that after careful consideration of hard facts, best guesses, and expert advice, LNT's Board of Directors has made the excruciating decision to postpone the opening of our season and suspend all programming until Ragtime this fall, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Given all we've learned, it is the only responsible decision, one which will keep our community, students, and artists safe.

And tho' it means 80+% of our season is "lost," not all is lost! Lost Nation Theater will be mounting the shows we must postpone in 2020 as part of our 2021 season. Plus, with the City of Montpelier's blessing, our chamber theater will remain in place so we can add a show (more on that later) during November - December (after Voting).

Our staff and consultants have also been hard at work creating a 'virtual season' for you.

LNT has launched its own Patreon page where you can experience shows from our archives like David Budbill's Judevine, Song for my Father, Lyddie, Stone, and Shakespeare comedies; plus some new exclusive content! We're calling it our "Stay at Home Season": the online portion of LNT 2020. See great LNT theater from the comfort of your home. You can sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/lostnationtheater

Lost Nation Theater's Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent offered this:

"Our revised plan for 2020 reflects abundant caution to ensure everyone's safety, but we feel it is also a hopeful vision for an eventual, joyful reunion in which disappointment will be swept away by relief and celebration. The most important thing to do right now is stay strong, stay active, stay healthy, and stay in touch!"

But losing 80% of a season is not surmountable. Not without help. To make up for this severe loss of revenue, Lost Nation is reducing expenses as much as possible, applying for grants and federal relief and announcing a critical emergency plea to raise $40,000 as soon as possible. Thanks to its Board and spontaneous contributions from friends, LNT is thrilled to have raised $10,000 already.

Clearly, this is a challenging time for everyone. But if you have the resources to contribute in any way, we would be extremely grateful for whatever you can give.

If we do this together, we will be positioned to come back strong in the Fall, keep our small but mighty staff, and continue to hire incredible artists from Vermont and across the country to create the award-winning theater we are known for. Visit lostnationtheater.org or lostnationtheater.org/donate for more information and for spirit-lifting clips and excerpts.



Thank you for your patience and forbearance with all the uncertainties. We are so grateful to our season ticket holders, sponsors, volunteers, and patrons for standing with us through this.

In the meantime, wear your mask and keep washing your hands! Email: info@lostnationtheater.org with comments, questions, concerns and just to let us know how you are.





