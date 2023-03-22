Lost Nation Theater Opens Its 2023 Mainstage Season With PASS OVER, April 13

Lost Nation Theater presents PASS OVER by Antoinette Nwandu, Thursday- Sunday, April 13-30th

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's powerful new play is as if Beckett's Waiting for Godot meets Spike Lee's Do The Right Thing. In this unforgettable theatrical experience, two young Black men, talk & rap their way through an aimless day, hoping that today may be different.



Periodically ducking bullets and visits from a genial but ominous stranger and an overtly hostile police officer, Moses and Kitch rely on their banter to get them through the day and dream of their promised land. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy, PASS OVER crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out.

(Warning: Liberal use of profanities and the n-word as key to the play's linguistical landscape. Gun shots and sounds of car backfires are also present.)

Covid Safety Protocols: LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification "Synexis" System is in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible. LNT strongly encourages audience members to wear masks which performers deeply appreciate, but masks are not required.

