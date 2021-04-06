Little Yellow House Studio Presents  TEA & TWAIN, A Virtual One-Man Show

Little Yellow House Studio presents Tea & Twain starring Broadway, film and television actor Ron Crawford as the renowned American author and satirist Mark Twain.

Viewers are invited to enjoy a favorite cup of tea as Ron performs his one-man show Travels with Mark Twain based on Twain's famous traveling lecture series, featuring readings from some of his most beloved works; including 'Tom Sawyer,' 'Huck Finn' and 'Adam and Eve'. The performance re-creates Twain's lectures from a hundred years ago, his adventures as a steamboat pilot on the Mississippi, his mining days out West, the Hawaiian Islands, and his first tour of Europe along with his caustic, humorous observations-and a few tall stories.

Actor and creator Ron Crawford appeared in the original Tony Award-winning Steppenwolf production of The Grapes of Wrath as it progressed from Chicago to London to Broadway and became a television special on PBS. Around the country in regional theaters some of Ron's favorite roles have included the hapless white realtor in A Raisin in the Sun, the black and white heroes of Fugard's wonderful Valley Song, ancient Nonno in The Night of the Iguana, Candy in Of Mice and Men, Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, and the grumpy grandfather in Ragtime.

Susan Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio Founder says "I'm so excited to be collaborating with Ron again, having previously presented Travels with Mark Twain in both Vermont and in NYC. Ron as Twain is simply a delight-audiences are in for quite a treat, in the comfort of their own living rooms."

Little Yellow House Studio team member and composer/musician Lisa Brigantino will be supplying original music in the style of early 20th Century music, as well as some Public Domain arrangements for pre/post show music for the production. "It's been wonderful collaborating with Little Yellow House Studio this past year. The studio has provided me a number of opportunities to supply music for virtual productions and it's been a great way to keep the creative juices flowing during this challenging time."

Tea & Twain performance dates and times are: Saturday April 24th and Saturday, May 1st at 7pm EST; and Sunday, April 25th and Sunday, May 2nd at 4pm EST. Viewers are invited to a virtual tea party starting 30 minutes before each performance.

The performance is "pay what you can" with a recommended price of $15 per viewer. Tickets can be purchased at: https://littleyellowhousestudio.com/events/.

Tea & Twain is the inaugural theater production presented by Little Yellow House Studio, launched in 2020 with a mission to educate and inspire students of the arts and grow community through performing arts. Little Yellow House Studio also offers voice, acting, musical theater and communications coaching, educational residencies, virtual and live music concerts as well as video production services.

For more information about Little Yellow House Studio, visit: https://littleyellowhousestudio.com/