LNT Launches 2019 Season with THEÂ KICK OFF CABARET!

Celebrate the start of Lost Nation Theater's 31st Season at Montpelier City Hall Auditorium Arts Center with a Toe-Tapping Concert featuring favorite Vermont music stars - including indie-artist Mark LeGrand, western swing band Rick & the Ramblers-with award-winning vocalist Taryn Noelle, and folk duo Dana & Susan Robinson. Hosted by that masterful master-of-ceremonies Rick Ames, with sound support from Bennett Shaprio of Mad Tech Sound. Comestibles and cash bar will be available! Great fun for everyone. The concert is a benefit for LNT.

Curtain is 7:30pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main Street, Montpelier. (2nd floor: wheelchair accessible, assisted listening system available)

For information & tickets call 802-229-0492 or visit www.lostnationtheater.org

Lost Nation Theater, winner Best of New England, Yankee Magazine, was named One of the Best regional theaters in America by the New York Drama League, 2012 Outstanding Achievement Award from the New England Theatre Conference; and has won the People's Choice awards from both Seven Days for Best Theater.



The Company is sponsored by Capitol Copy, The City of Montpelier, National Life Group, Eternity, The Point-FM, The Times Argus, Great Eastern Radio, Vermont Mutual Insurance Co, The World, and Vermont Arts Council





