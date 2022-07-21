JAG Productions' Board Of Directors Approves $1.1 Million Annual Budget

The board of directors of JAG Productions, a Vermont and New York City-based theatre company centering Black and Black queer storytelling, recently approved an annual budget of $1.1 million for the 2022/2023 fiscal year. This budget doubles JAG's 2021/2022 annual budget.

With this significantly larger budget, JAG intends to grow its staff, expand its programming, and foster the development of theatre that brings a 21st century Black aesthetic to the American stage. According to JAG's managing director Jason Schumacher, this budget "reflects our current growth goals for the coming year, including the exciting season that we're announcing in a few weeks".

"We're very much looking forward to working with our donors, community partners, and grantors to ensure that we're able to reach out budget goals," says Tamara Waraschinski, JAG's director of development. "We've set an ambitious goal this fiscal year, and we're highly focused on achieving that goal."

JAG's board of directors expressed great enthusiasm about the annual budget. According to finance committee chair Nancy Grant, "JAG Productions has always been a risk taking organization. It is taking risks that has allowed JAG to become as successful as it is, as quickly as it has. Our budget for the upcoming season reflects that attitude and demonstrates the Board's belief in Jarvis's extraordinary artistic vision and his ability to make it all happen!"

Vincent Mack, board chairperson, says, "Our larger budget is preceded by our continued clarity in vision and unwavering desire to have a broader impact in theatre making. In Vermont, by way of strategic partnerships in NYC, JAG is unique in its approach to theatre making and changing the landscape of the American theatre through the lens of the Black experience. We thank you in advance for the way the Upper Valley has constantly rallied behind JAG by attending JAG events and supporting the beautiful work of JAG financially. It's clear the world needs more JAG and we will continue to center our work on Black voices most often in the margins, allowing the Black experience and the Black aesthetic to revolutionize our thinking and being."

For more information or to donate to JAG Productions, visit www.jagproductionsvt.com.