IT'S HIM MATERIAL Will Be Streamed On Stage at Lost Nation Theater

Lost Nation Theater hopes will soon present It's Him Material: A G. Richard Ames Retro-Spectacle!

LNT celebrates one of central Vermont's favorite performers: actor, writer, and singer G Richard Ames (on his birthday!) with his new solo show - Friday, April 23, live at 7pm. It is then available through May 1. Learn more about Rick, his penchant for puns, his soft-spot for song, his passion for fashion, and his sublime style of rhyme.

Live from the LNT stage within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, Rick will treat you to a collection of his stories, poems, and songs - and shirts! Lots of Shirts! Celebrate his 51st trip around the sun with his new show!

Although restrictions prohibit an audience in the theater itself, with the multi-camera live-streaming, and an uninhibited staff reacting to the show, you'll feel like you are there in the theater! Then join the Online After-Party and wish Rick a happy birthday. Our gift to you: it's Free!

G. Richard Ames (aka Rick) has been working with Lost Nation Theater since 2004, in comedies, dramas and musicals - as well as hosting all kinds of special events. And in 2019 - he won Broadway World's "Regional Theatre Award for Best Actor" for his work in LNT's Complete History of Comedy- Abridged. Rick has also worked extensively with Quarryworks, Lyric Theatre, The Off Center, and Saint Michael's Playhouse.

Now audiences will get a chance to experience Rick - the poet, the environmentalist, the jokester, the caring individual, and the guy who writes you a special toast for your birthday, the way his colleagues do!

LNT Founding Artistic Director Kim Allen Bent says:

"This show is the outer expression of Rick's inner life. It's unique and chock-full of wide-ranging amusing anecdotes, and eye-popping outerwear - which is only fitting for an evening of theater created by such a generous, one-of-a-kind human being. We're so delighted to be able to provide Rick this platform to perform his newest and some of his favorite material in a new show, with full technical production support - and give our audiences the opportunity to see it!"



The Production ensemble for "It's Him Material: A G. Richard Ames Retro-Spectacle" includes production design by Kim Allen Bent and Robyn Osiecki, stage management & board operator Peter Ellis, show assistant Sarah Menard, and script & staging advisor Kathleen Keenan.

Lost Nation Theater is working once again with partners Theater Engine and Matthew Binginot Creations to bring the theater into your living room and put you in the center of the action!



Rick says of the show:

"There are 26 vignettes and at least that many shirts in the show - and my goal is to wear them all. They represent the life I have lived, and the lives I've yet to live. I've said I'll do 51 minutes for 51 years, but you know I'm loquacious so there's bound to be bonus minutes!"

Register at lostnationtheater.org You must register ahead to get the link to the event or its recording. It's Free - donations are gratefully appreciated.