OKLAHOMA! to Open Northern Stage's Summer Musical Theater Intensive

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Northern Stage's 2026/27 season will off with the Summer Musical Theater Intensive (SMTI) production of Oklahoma!, with book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, music by Richard Rodgers, and original choreography by Agnes De Mille. Based on the play Green Grows the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, the production runs from July 29 to August 9, 2026 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Oklahoma! is directed by Kevin David Thomas, who serves as Co-Director of Education at Northern Stage.

Each summer, Northern Stage's SMTI program provides professional-level theater training for students ages 12-18. Over five weeks, participants rehearse and perform a fully realized musical alongside a professional creative team, extending the standards of Northern Stage's main stage productions to young performers.

Set in the Oklahoma Territory in 1906, Oklahoma! explores the conflict and opportunity that arose as the country expanded west. A revolution for the art form, the show reflected political and social changes in a way no other musical had dared to before. Laurey's journey of independence and agency, immortalized by the iconic “Dream Ballet,” solidifies the show as a beacon of change, not only for musical theater, but for the country as a whole.

This year's cast includes Clementina Siri (Norwich, VT), Simon Taylor (Washington, NH), Devidan Belisle (Hanover, NH), Kit Payson (Thetford Center, VT), Lia Hammond (Hanover, NH), Nat LeBlanc (Lebanon, NH), Malakai Adams (Hartland, VT), Reese Cullen (Lyme, NH), Adam Huyck (Hanover, NH), Dash Ballou (Norwich, VT), Mariya Ballou (Norwich, VT), Riley O'Brien (Randolph, VT), Mel Sassaman (Montpelier, VT), Natalie Thakur (Lebanon, NH), Grace Klibansky (Hanover, NH), Finley Hamm (Grantham, NH), Fallon Dicks (West Lebanon, NH), Cora Dostal (West Lebanon, NH), Mya Lems (Norwich, VT), Juliette Gemigiani (Norwich, VT), Katherine Seregina (Lebanon, NH), Sophie Fu (Hanover, NH), Cedric Bollinger (Norwich, VT), and Raja Walters (White River Junction, VT).

The band is composed of Nathan Beary Loughstein (Director/Keys), Daniel Basilio-Fernandez (Bass), Jane Bearden (Violin), Victoria Lin (Cello), Denton Moreland (Viola), and Jade Schoolcraft (Violin).

The production's professional creative team includes Kevin David Thomas (Director), Lily Easter (Associate Director), Nathan Beary Loughstein (Music Director), Eli Hoffer (Assistant to Music Director), Kyle Brand (Choreographer), Sam Empey (Associate Choreographer), Elizabeth Sarsfield (Production Stage Manager - Equity Member), Tania Barrenechea (Scenic Designer), Bella Granlund (Costume Designer), Jason Monmaney (Lighting Designer), Mirah Kozodoy (Sound Designer), and J. Bailey Burcham (Fight Director).

Next up for the Northern Stage Education department is Youth Ensemble Studio's (YES) production of Little Women: The Broadway Musical, with book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Co-Director of Education Sam Empey will direct the production, and Oklahoma! director Kevin David Thomas will return as music director. Little Women: The Broadway Musical will play February 19 – 21, 2027 at the Barrette Center for the Arts, with auditions on September 26, 2026 from 10 AM to 5 PM. Learn more about Northern Stage's Education programming HERE.

Northern Stage's 2026/27 main stage season opens with recent Broadway hit play John Proctor is the Villain, written by Kimberly Belflower, followed by Disney's Frozen. Additional information on Northern Stage's upcoming 2026/2027 season and subscriptions can be found at https://northernstage.org/subscriptions/.

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