Grammy Nominated Mihali To Play Town Hall Theater On New Year's Eve

By: Nov. 21, 2023

On Sunday, December 31, Town Hall Theater invites audiences of all ages to ring in the New Year with Mihali. The Vermont-based solo singer, songwriter, guitarist, artist, and Twiddle co-founder follows reggae's evolutionary ebb and flow. Exuding a balanced mix of rich influences, Mihali's music entwines reggae spirit, fluid soundscape architecture, and invigorating mantras meant to be chanted aloud in a packed venue. 

“For the second year in a row, THT presents a New Year's Eve fit for the whole family – this year featuring reggae and rock legend Mihali. We'll ring in 2024 early with a countdown somewhere between 9:30 and 10pm – otherwise known as Ripton midnight,” quipped THT Executive
Director Lisa Mitchell. 

Following years of fan demand, Mihali served up his solo debut, Breathe and Let Go, in 2020. It boasted collaborations with Citizen Cope, Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Trevor Hall, and instantly reacted with audiences, gathering millions of streams. In addition to glowing reviews from JamBase and Live For Live Music, Grateful Web exclaimed, “Mihali's musical talent is special.” Mihali also recently played on the Grammy-nominated best reggae album Cali Roots Riddim 2023 with Collie Buddz.

During the global pandemic, Mihali kept writing songs. One particular tune, “All Day” [feat. Nathan Aurora], reminded him of tourmates and friends Iya Terra, so he sent the demo to vocalist and guitarist Nathan Feinstein. Vibing with the direction, Nathan finished the song and fired it back to Mihali, unassumingly kicking off the process behind his new record, Effection [released via Ineffable Records on July 22, 2022].

In the end, living remains Mihali's greatest lesson, and his music continues to transform with him. “There's a lot of happiness and hope on Effection. I'm incredibly proud and excited to be releasing so much music and, as always, evolving.” 

Hope, happiness, and evolution - the perfect sounds to ring in 2024. 

Adult tickets: $40 includes champagne toast. Kids under 12: $20. Tickets available online at Click Here or by calling 802.382.9222. Cash bar available throughout the show.


