Fall Shakespeare Returns To LNT Outdoors

Lost Nation Theater will present an outdoor "Midsummer Night's Dream" staged reading at the State House.

Shakespeare's classic and most beloved comedy of lost lovers, magical fairies and crude mechanicals - A Midsummer Night's Dream takes the stage - or rather the steps of the State House in an active staged-reading, using the First Folio" cue scripts" (as they did in Shakespeare's time), directed by Ann Harvey - cofounder of Lost Nation Theater's Fall Foliage Shakespeare program.



The play will be cut to be performed within 80-minutes, no intermission. Audience are asked to bring their own cushions or chairs - seating will also be on the steps; to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and to wear a mask.

When: Sunday, September 20, 2020

Time: 2pm

Where: The Vermont Statehouse Steps

Cost: It's FREE! (donations will be gratefully accepted)

Info: www.lostnationtheater.org

