Enrollment Is Now Open For The Flynn's Spring Classes And Summer Camps

The Flynn's roster of spring classes are set to start in a few weeks. And now, the Flynn is excited to announce a variety of fun and collaborative vacation and summer camps for ages 6 through 17. All Flynn classes and camps are on a pay-what-you-can tuition model. This summer features camps that focus on dance, theater, writing, creative play, and much more.

"We're so excited to offer a wide variety of performing arts classes and camps to Vermont kids this spring and summer," said Jennifer Skinder, Flynn education director. "We're thrilled to work with such enthusiastic and talented teaching artists who are designing programs that provide amazing opportunities for kids to tell stories; work together to create original music, theater, and dance; build their artistic skills; and come together to have fun!"

SPRING AND SUMMER CAMPS AT THE FLYNN

Clown Skool (February 27-March 3 & April 24-28) - Teaching artist: Jasper Oliver

Ages 6-9

Discover your inner clown with Herr Klown Extraordinaire Jasper Oliver! Gather, play, and find out what it means to be a clown. Learn a bit about juggling, balloon animals, and banana cream pies, and leave the class with your own original clown bit to share with family and friends.

Scene Study (June 26-30) - Teaching artist: Elisa Van Duyne

Ages 10-13 & 14-17

Learn theater technique, character work, script analysis, stage directions, emotional exploration, body and vocal technique, and collaborative learning. Campers apply these skills to scenes from popular TV shows, films, and theater shows.

Adventures thru Dance (June 26-30) - Teaching artist: Rose Bedard

Ages 6-8

Explore outer space, the depths of the ocean, dense jungle terrain, and beyond! An adventure awaits each day as movers navigate through movement, music, dance, stories, and artistic expression.

Young Choreographers Project (July 10-14) - Teaching artist: Rose Bedard

Ages 10-13

Spend the week exploring how dance routines go from idea to performance. Tackle choreography challenges, learn about famous choreographers, and collaborate and work independently to create your very own new work.

Planet Cardboardia (July 10-21) - Teaching artist: Professor Ben t. Matchstick

Ages 9-12

Blast off into the far reaches of outer space. We're headed to Planet Cardboardia! This camp begins with a week at the Generator Maker Space, where campers with get to use incredible tools like lasers, 3D printers, sewing machines, and more to make cardboard props, costumes, sets and puppets that light up, make noises, and glow in the dark! In week two, the camp moves to the Flynn where everyone crafts a performance using all the fantastic creations from week one.

Creative Writing (July 17-21) - Teaching artist: Gina Stevenson

Ages 14+

Unleash your imagination in this one-week creative writing camp designed to get your ideas out of your head and onto the page. Through fun, dynamic exercises across poetry, prose, script writing, and non-fiction, you'll come away with new stories and perspectives as well as techniques you can use to continue the writing on your own.

Hip-Hop and Flop (July 24-28) - Teaching artist: Rose Bedard

Ages 7-10

What do you get when you put Hip Hop dance and Acro together? A "flippin" & "hip" good time! Students spend the week learning about the culture and history behind both popular dance genres while picking up new skills, dance moves, and combinations.

Page to Stage (July 24-August 4) - Teaching artist: Jasper Oliver

Ages 7-10

Transform your ideas into writing and then finally the stage. Together we learn the importance of working as an ensemble, as well as tricks and techniques for stage acting, storytelling, and playwriting. In just two weeks, go from playing together as a group to devising and writing original skits and scenes.

Find out more and sign up for Flynn classes and camps at flynnvt.org/education/classes.