Dwight & Nicole Return To The Vergennes Opera House November 9

The organizers of the season at the Vergennes Opera House are pleased to welcome back, after several years, and many awards and accolades later, Dwight Ritcher and Nicole Nelson.

The duo is well known for their dynamic live shows and well-crafted songs; gaining plenty of industry respect with nods for nine Boston Music Awards, seven Boston Phoenix Awards, seven Daysie Awards, and six New England Music Awards. Joining them on stage is powerhouse drummer Ezra Oklan.

"The last time Dwight & Nicole played at the Vergennes Opera House people were immediately asking when we could get them back," said Gerianne Smart, President of the all-volunteer group the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "Finally, we were able to find a date that works and we just can't wait!"

Tickets for this very special event are just $15 in advance online at www.VergennesOperaHouse.org and $20 at the door.

Doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm with HelenHummel to warm-up the crowd at 7pm.

This show is sponsored by Bruce & Gloria Mina and Derek Cohen & Gerianne Smart

2019-2020 Season Sponsors include: Ed & Beverly Biello, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Mike & Lynn Donnelly, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Connie & Bill Houston, The Vermont Agency, Jackman Fuels, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, RPM: Restoration Performance Motorcars, The Schaefer Family, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Andrew & Jeff Fritz, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Bar Antidote and Whistlepig Whiskey

