Dorset Theatre Festival's 46th Season Continues With MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B

Dorset Theatre Festival’s 46th Season will continue with Kate Hamill’s Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B, which is set to begin performances at the Dorset Playhouse on August 11, 2023.

Fast-paced and wildly entertaining, Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B is a brilliantly theatrical take on the famous sleuth and sidekick that re-examines Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic adventure stories through a bold new female lens. In this highly theatrical, small-cast escapade, oddball female roommates Sherlock Holmes & Dr. Joan Watson join forces to emerge from the pandemic fog as a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional, “odd couple” adventure duo - careening from caper to caper in a rollicking murder mystery that packs in non-stop laughs and hijinks galore!

Kate Hamill was named 2017's Playwright of the Year by the Wall Street Journal. She has been one of the 10 most-produced playwrights in the country for the last five years. Dorset produced Hamill’s adaptation of Pride and Prejudice in 2018.

The cast for Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B will feature actors Sara Haider (Wait Until Dark, 2022), Nessa Norich, Michael Frederic (Mrs. Christie, 2019), and Francesca Fernandez.

The Festival also welcomes Aneesha Kudtarkar as the director of Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B, a New York-based theatre director and a graduate of the Yale School of Drama whose recent directorial projects include Queen (National Asian American Theatre Company, Long Wharf Theatre), The Cherry Orchard (The New School), and The Who and The What (TheaterWorks Hartford).

“I'm so excited to be helming this production of Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson. Kate Hamill's script brings forward all that is joyful and vital about live performance, while still giving us momentary pause to consider what we lost as a community during the pandemic,” said Aneesha Kudtarkar. “I'm looking forward to revisiting the classic stories of Sherlock Holmes with a bright, dynamic, female-led cast in a contemporary setting. The play deftly moves from one mystery to the next with lots of humor, heart, and the occasional bit of slapstick comedy. My hope is that our production serves as an exuberant reminder of what we love about the theatre and the mysteries it can hold.”

Aneesha Kudtarkar is joined by Sarah Karl as scenic designer, Mariko Ohigashi as costume designer, Jackie Fox as lighting designer, and Michael Costagliola as sound designer. The movement director is Charlotte Bydwell, the casting director is Judy Bowman, CSA, and Robbie Armstrong is the production stage manager.

