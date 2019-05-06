Dorset Theatre Fest Announces Casts of SLOW FOOD and PRIVATE LIVES; Peri Gilpin, Dan Butler & More

Dorset Theatre Festival will open the 42nd Season on June 20 with a revival of Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES directed by Evan Yionoulis. Casting has also been announced for Wendy MacLeod's SLOW FOOD, the Festival's season closer. Peri Gilpin and Dan Butler, who played Roz Doyle and Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe on the NBC sitcom "Frasier," will star alongside Broadway veteran Greg Stuhr in this new comedy directed by Jackson Gay.

The cast of PRIVATE LIVES includes Rachel Pickup (Wonder Woman, No Bananas - BBC) as Amanda Prynne and Shawn Fagan as Elyot Chase, the role originated by the author. Sydney Noel Lemmon (Broadway's The Parisian Women) will play Elyot's new wife, Sybil Chase, and Hudson Oznowicz, Amanda's new husband, Victor. Dee Pelletier (Broadway's August: Osage County, "Star Trek: Discovery") will play Louise, the French-speaking maid.

The director of PRIVATE LIVES, Evan Yionoulis (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box, Dorset's The Norman Conquests: Table Manners), is joined by Scenic Designer Lee Savage (Dorset's The Legend of Georgia McBride), Costume Designer Katherine B. Roth (Come Fly With Me), two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Jane Shaw (Dorset's Ken Ludwig's Baskerville), and Tony Award-winning Fight Choreographer BH Barry.

Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES is a revival of the beloved 1930 comedy of manners. Elyot and Amanda, once married and now honeymooning with new spouses at the same hotel, meet by chance, reignite the old spark and impulsively elope. After days of being reunited, they again find their fiery romance alternating between passions of love and anger. Their aggrieved spouses appear and a roundelay of affiliations ensues as the women first stick together, then apart, and new partnerships are formed. PRIVATE LIVES will open as part of the Festival's Gala Opening Weekend, June 20 and run through July 6, 2019.

"Evan has such a deep understanding of Coward's style and timing that made finding this cast a truly exciting process. These actors are going to bring such gorgeous life and skill to this production," said Dina Janis, Dorset Theatre Festival's Artistic Director.

Dorset Theatre Festival's 42nd Season closes with Wendy MacLeod's SLOW FOOD. Directed by Jackson Gay, the new comedy will reunite two stars of the longrunning, Emmy Award-winning NBC comedy "Frasier." Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier's producer Roz Doyle, and Dan Butler (Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe on the show) will star as Irene and Peter alongside Greg Stuhr (Broadway's Taller Than a Dwarf, Putnam County Spelling Bee, November) as Stephen the Waiter.

The play is "fantastic," according to Gilpin. "It's so fun to read. I mean, this play is a riot," she said, elaborating on what motivates her upcoming stint acting in Dorset. "It's almost like food - you have to do it. I kind of feel that way again, too. I feel that's why I'm so glad I get to go to Vermont and do this play. It's like food; you gotta eat."

SLOW FOOD will feature a scenic design by Antje Ellermann (Stuffed), costumes by Fabian Fidel Aguilar (Dorset debut), lighting design by Michael Giannitti (Dorset's Downstairs, Skeleton Crew), and sound design by Sinan Zafar (Dorset's Cry It Out).

In Wendy MacLeod's SLOW FOOD, Irene and Peter just want to have a nice meal out on their big anniversary in Palm Springs. But their highly neurotic waiter, Stephen, will not bring them their food, and everything goes horribly, ridiculously wrong. This absurd server will have them examining everything from their menu choices to their very future together! Will their shared desperation get them their spanakopita - or end their marriage? A comedy for anyone who's ever been "hangry." SLOW FOOD will open on August 22 for a limited engagement running through August 31, 2019.

Subscriptions for the 2019 Summer Season and single tickets are on sale now. The box office may be reached by calling (802) 867-2223 ext. 101, Tuesday through Friday, 12 - 4 pm. For more information, or to purchase subscriptions and tickets online, visit www.dorsettheatrefestival.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





