Diana Krall to Perform at the Flynn in April 2022

Grammy-winning Canadian jazz singer Diana Krall plays on the Main Stage at the Flynn on April 12, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Krall is one of the most successful and recognizable jazz artists working today. She is acclaimed for her smooth, refined approach to the piano as well as her sensitive and enveloping voice that draws listeners in to her intimate and open-hearted music. Tickets for this show are on sale now to Flynn members. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 22 at 10 am. Become a member and get tickets at flynnvt.org.



"Our audiences love Diana Krall and, judging from the quality of the shows she's given us, she loves Burlington, too," said Steve MacQueen, the Flynn's artistic director. "We're very excited to welcome her back, and to bring jazz back to the Flynn. We're committed to jazz, as you can tell from the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, and Ms. Krall is one of the peak practioners of the form. And on top of being an oustanding singer and pianist herself, she always brings a killer band."



Diana Krall is one of the most lauded jazz artists of our time. She is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. She has garnered two Grammy Awards, ten Juno Awards, and has ten platinum albums to her name. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style. She has collaborated with many iconic artists, including Tony Bennett, Paul McCartney, Barbara Streisand, and Ray Charles. Her most recent release, This Dream Of You, is a career highlight and a testament to Krall's skills as an arranger, producer, and an expert musical interpreter. As the New York Times recently noted, she possesses "a voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication." Nearly 30 years into her career, Krall has amassed a remarkable body of work, and she has become one of contemporary jazz's most sought-after and versatile performers.



The Flynn's Grand Reopening Celebration on October 23 kicks off the 2021-2022 season. Diana Krall's performance joins a series of previously-announced shows that are sure to appeal to a variety of audiences, including music, dance, theater, stand-up comedy, family-friendly circus, Broadway shows, and more. Tickets for these shows are on sale now at flynnvt.org.