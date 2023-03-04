Comedy Troupe STEALING FROM WORK to Play Vergennes Opera House This Month

When putting the current season of shows together, the Vergennes Opera House programming committee pointed to March and said "we need something funny here!" Thus, the comedy troupe, Stealing from Work, was contacted and the show dates secured for Saturday, March 25, 7:30pm.

Stealing from Work is celebrating their 10th anniversary year of finding and sharing humor in the things that are part of everyday life including popular culture, politics, and the news.

Though Stealing from Work has performed all over Vermont, this production is the first time they have performed at the historic Opera House in the little city of Vergennes. They are presenting their new revue: Gaslight at the End of the Tunnel, written by Marianne DiMascio, directed by Seth Jarvis and sound design by Jess "Julie" Wilson. Stealing from work stars Cael Barkman, Chris Caswell, Marianne DiMascio, Amy Halpin Riley, Alex Hudson, Geeda Searfoorce and Vergennes resident Jory Raphael.

Called "ridiculously silly and acerbically smart" by Pamela Polston from Seven Days Newspaper, Stealing from Work is exactly what the doctor ordered this time of year.



"Mud season is perhaps the cruelest time of year," said VOH board member and program committee member Bill Walsh. "Having a show that gets us laughing is the perfect remedy to distract us from the dreariness."

Doors and cash bar will open at 6:30pm with general seating available.

Tickets for Stealing from Work are $15 and available online at VergennesOperaHouse.org or at the door.

For more information visit VergennesOperaHouse.org or call 802.877.6737.

Photo Credit: Ben Hudson Photography