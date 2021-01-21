Christal Brown + Lida Winfield premiere Same But Different January 30 at 7 pm.

Same but Different is a collaboration between Christal Brown and Lida Winfield, exploring their similarities and differences in a cultural commentary on race, age, and gender.

42 years young and recently orphaned, Lida grew up in the North, Christal grew up in the South, both of them grew up inhabiting small towns. Lida is white, Christal is black. As children, Christal was considered a genius and Lida was labeled dumb. At this point in their lives, Lida and Christal have both lived the rigors of being artists, professors, educators, and survivors of life.

This performance will stream through the Flynn website. The pre-taped show is available January 30 at 7 pm through February 6. Tickets can be purchased and redeemed any time within that period.

Learn more at https://www.flynnvt.org/.