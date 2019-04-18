Chamber Music Society, Bolshoi Ballet, And The Met Opera Announced At Spruce Peak Arts This Spring

Enjoy chamber music, opera, and ballet at Spruce Peak Arts this Spring!

The last two operas of our Met in HD season are coming up this spring. Join us on Tuesday, May 7at 1pm for Verdi's Aida and on Wednesday, June 26 at 1 pm for Dialogues des Carmelites by Poulenc. Come before each show at noon for the opera ArtSmart a behind the scenes dialogue on the opera. RSVP to attend ArtSmart call 802.760.4634.

The final residency of the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society is this May starting with Chamber Music Society's ArtSmart - Investigation and insight into works by master composers - Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Bartok, and Bridge on Thursday, May 16 at 1pm at Stowe Community Church. The conversation will be led by Jia Kim, Artistic Director of the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society. Please RSVP 802.760.4634 to this free event for the community!

The season ending performance is Saturday, May 18 at 7pm Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Presents: Family, Fun, Five "B's". This concert will be presented in a fun, interactive format appropriate for all ages where all are invited to join post-concert for a meet-and-greet with the artists: Rachel Lee Priday (violin), Colin Brookes (viola), Yannick Rafalimanana (piano), and Jia Kim (cello)! Program will include selections from Bach Goldberg Variations, Beethoven Trio Op.1 No.1, Brahms Piano Quartet Op. 60 in C minor, Bartok 6 Romanian Folk Dances, and Bridge "Phantasy". Special Thanks to our artist sponsors Natalie & Tom Hobbs and the Stires- Starks Family foundation for their support.

Last but not least, come see The Bolshoi Ballet in HD - Carmen Suite / Petrushka on Thursday June 13 at 1pm. Carmen is as sensual and free-spirited as ever as she finds herself caught in a love triangle. The passionate one act ballet by Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso, originally conceived for legendary Bolshoi prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya, will captivate audiences alongside Petrushka, a new creation for the Bolshoi by contemporary choreographer Edward Clug. The double-bill event for cinemas encapsulates and showcases the soul of Russian Ballet. Come at noon for ballet ArtSmart with Marya Carmolli of Vermont Farm to Ballet, as she moderates a pre-film conversation on ballet.

To purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634. Spruce Peak Arts Members receive a 10-20% discount off purchases and an array of other Member benefits on select events. Memberships start at just $75, become a Member today!





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You