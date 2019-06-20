Celebrate The Summer At Spruce Peak Arts!

The sunshine of summer brings everything from art openings to folk rock, summer camp to films, rock icons to tango all at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center! Join us!

Start your summer right with Jefferson Starship on Sunday, June 23, at 7pm sponsored by McSoley McCoy & Co and the Spruce Peak Resort Association. Today's Jefferson Starship remains dedicated to breathing new life into the living catalog of the Jeffersonian legacy, going to the edge, pushing the sonic boundaries and staying true to the original spirit of the music.

Continue your 4th of July weekend in Stowe, VT with the amazing talents of the The Peking Acrobats on Friday, July 5 with performances at 3pm and 7pm. The Peking Acrobats perform awe-inspiring acrobatic feats, creating an exuberant entertainment event with the festive pageantry of a Chinese Carnival.

Looking for summer activities for your children ages 6-14? Sign them up for camp at Spruce Peak Arts, YOUtheatre: Fractured Fairy Tales July 15- 19 with a performance at 3:30 on Friday! We'll spend the day in and around the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe - using the inspiration of the mountains, theatre, and each other to create an original fractured fairy tale with a performance for family and friends on the final day of camp.

Our celebration of Stowe Arts Week kicks off with a Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society free concert on July 20 at noon at the Stowe Community Church.

On Saturday July 20, at 7pm we have Judy Collins, presented by Spruce Peak Resort Association. Judy Collins has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. She is a modern day Renaissance woman.

And on Friday, July 26, from 5pm to 6:30pm join us for the Opening Reception of Exploring Water, a group exhibition featuring artists Mary Admasian, Kate Burnim, Erika Senft Miller, Renee Greenlee, and curated by Kelly Holt. The reception is free and open to the public.



The fantastic Spruce Peak Folk Festival presented by WhistlePig Rye Whiskey is on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 gates open at 3pm! A wonderland of traditional and cutting-edge Americana, bluegrass, and folk the festival is held on the green at Spruce Peak in Stowe, VT. Lineup features Francesca Blanchard, Lowell Thompson, Mipso, Parsonsfield, Milk Carton Kids, and Shawn Colvin. Bring your picnic blanket and experience amazing music. Kids free!

Wrap up the summer with the Stowe Tango Music Festival Concert on Saturday, August 17, with performances at 4pm and 8pm (the evening ends with a Milonga, dance party).

New this summer is a stimulating lineup of HD films! Come cool down in our theatre and enjoy films from the London Stage and Metropolitan Opera, as well as Stowe Jewish Film Festival screenings!

The Met Opera Live in HD Film: DIALOGUES DES CARMELITES (Poulenc) on Wednesday, June 26, 1pm with ArtSmart at noon. A Carmelite convent whose nuns are condemned to death during the French Revolution.

The Met Opera Encore in HD Film: La Bohème on Thursday, July 25, 2pm. A love affair between a poor poet and an equally poor seamstress in 19th century Paris.

National Theatre Live HD Film: All About Eve on Thursday August 22, 3pm

Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove, asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old. Gillian Anderson (X-Files, NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire) and Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) lead in All About Eve, to cinemas from the West End in London.

Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove, asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old. Gillian Anderson (X-Files, NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire) and Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) lead in All About Eve, to cinemas from the West End in London. Stowe Jewish Film Festival Reaching for Zion on Wednesday, July 10, 7pm

Reaching for Zion takes us on a quest in search of Zion, a metaphor for home, joining Bob Marley's granddaughter in Israel and Jamaica. Sammy Davis Jr,: I've Got to Be Me on Wednesday, July 24, 7pm.



Sammy Davis Junior: I've Gotta Be Me uncovers the career of this dazzling entertainer and his complex identity as Black and Jewish.

Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People on Wednesday, July 31, 7pm

Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People tells the story of an American icon who spoke of "fake news" over one hundred years ago. Chewdaism: A Taste of Jewish Montreal on Wednesday, August 7, 7pm

Chewdaism: A Taste of Jewish Montreal invites us on a hilarious romp through Montreal's Jewish food culture.



Tickets for these events are on sale now! Spruce Peak Arts Members receive a 10-20% discount off purchases and an array of other Member benefits on select events. Memberships start at just $75, become a Member today! To purchase tickets visit SprucePeakArts.org or by calling 802-760-4634.





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You