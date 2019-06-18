Cabaret Is Coming To LNT In July

Jun. 18, 2019  

Lost Nation Theater continues its 2019 Season at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center with the acclaimed musical Cabaret! Thursdays - Sundays, July 11 ­- 28, 2019.

CABARET is hailed as "One of the Great Broadway Musicals of a Time - an exhilarating, harrowing masterpiece!" (Time Out) Kander & Ebb's Tony-Award Winning classic comes to Lost Nation Theater, transformed into an "in-the-round" performance space, July 11-28, in the theater's accessible home within Montpelier City Hall! Explore the dark, heady, & tumultuous life in Berlin, as Germany yields to the emerging Third Reich.

Love, humor, sex, politics, transcendent music and Fosse-inspired Dance!

Lost Nation Theater's production features the choreography of Taryn Noelle and is directed by Tim Tavcar.

"Cabaret continues to Captivate!" -Broadway World


Cabaret Curtain Times are 7:30pm Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and 2pm Sundays, July 11-28.

See it at Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, 39Main Street. Montpelier (wheelchair accessible, assisted listening available).

Tickets are $35 Friday & Saturday Evenings; $25 Thursdays & Sundays. (Preview Thursday July 11 is just $15.) Students & seniors 65+ receive a $5 discount.
(Youth, 11 & under, are $15 Fri/Sat; and $10 Thurs/Sun). For more information and tickets call 802-229-0492 or visit www.lostnationtheater.org.



