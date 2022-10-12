CROSS THAT RIVER is in Stowe in March 2023

What does A Black Cowboy Musical, A Squirrel Stealing Underpants, and The Berklee Indian Ensemble have in common? They're all performing at Spruce Peak Arts this school year with performances for kids and adults! Tickets to all evening performances are on sale now and available at sprucepeakarts.org or by calling the Box Office at 802.760.4634.

Cross That River is in Stowe on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:30AM and 7PM.

During these racially charged times in the United States with the focus on racial discrimination across the country, Cross That River takes audiences on a musical journey into why black lives matter. Cross That River represents a significant moment in American history where Black cowboys lived and helped settle the West. It is a story that's never been told in this way.

The unsettled West of the 1860s provides a new life and new dreams for Blue, a run-away slave, who escapes from slavery to Texas to become one of America's first Black Cowboys. This compelling tale of freedom integrates fiction with historical fact, and each song presents a different page in this complicated chapter of American History.

The story of Blue begins in Louisiana, and with every song of this highly infectious score, the audience is moved further along on Blue's harrowing journey across the Sabine River to freedom in the Wild West. Each song tells a unique story, at times joyful, sometimes tragic, but mostly a poignant chronicle of enduring perseverance.

Award-winning musician, Allan Harris wrote Cross That River to tell the untold story of the Black West and empower Americans with an inspiring story of hope and freedom.

Says the WASHINGTON POST "Although Allan Harris is best known as a jazz vocalist ... he's no stranger to Southern rock, R&B, blues, country and blue-grass. "Cross That River" is his most ambitious album yet, a country-before-it-was-cool song cycle inspired by the oft-overlooked history of the African American cowboy."

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10AM, The Gottabees return to Stowe with: The Squirrel Stole My Underpants!

In this poignantly silly adventure tale for families, Sylvie is sent to the backyard to hang up the laundry. The moment her back is turned, a mischievous squirrel steals her favorite piece of clothing and runs off. When Sylvie gives chase, an entire world emerges from her laundry basket, and curious characters show her the way through mysterious lands. This student performance features: physical theater, puppetry, and a giant pile of clothes.

Berklee College of Music's acclaimed Berklee Indian Ensemble visits Spruce Peak Arts, May 18, 2023 at 10AM and 7PM!

We are thrilled to welcome the Berklee Indian Ensemble to Stowe and experience their diverse, world-class musicianship firsthand! Founded in 2011 by Annette Philip, the first Indian musician appointed as a faculty member at Berklee College of Music, the Berklee Indian Ensemble is a world-renowned collective known for its global Indian sound that honors traditions while boldly experimenting with genre, culture, and multidisciplinary art. The Ensemble gained global recognition for landmark collaborations with Grammy and Academy Award winning artists like A.R. Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, and more.

A viral sensation with nearly 300 million views (accounting for 70% of Berklee's total YouTube views), the Ensemble was in such high demand globally that it organically transitioned into a full-time professional band in 2021, marking the Ensemble's 10-year anniversary. This pro touring entity is led by members representing India, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Nigeria, Indonesia, Norway, the USA, and other regions across the globe. In July 2022, the ensemble released their debut album, Shuruaat, a collection of 10 songs featuring 98 musicians from 32 countries.

To bring your school, group, or homeschooler to one of the matinee performances, please contact Director of Education, Julianne Nickerson at jnickerson@sprucepeakarts.org or 802.760.4637. Educational materials are also available to supplement your visit!

Tickets to all evening performances are on sale now and available at sprucepeakarts.org or by calling the Box Office at 802.760.4634.

Our student matinee performances are made possible thanks to subsidized tickets funded by generous donations to our Electric Brain Campaign. Do you believe the performing arts should be accessible and available to all in our community? Join us in sparking brilliance and igniting creativity by donating to the Campaign today!

