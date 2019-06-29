CABARET Comes To Lost Nation Theater

Lost Nation Theater Continues its 31st Season at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center with Kander & Ebb's Tony-Award winning musical, CABARET!

Montpelier­ - With the outside world feeling a bit too dark, and bleak, Lost Nation Theater is thrilled to continue its 31st Season as Central Vermont's Resident professional theater with CABARET-created by dynamic writing team, John Kander and Fred Ebb, and which has won over a dozen Tony Awards since its debut in 1966.

Cabaret by John Kander & Fred Ebb runs Thursdays thru Sundays, July 11 thru July 28, at City Hall Arts Center, Montpelier.

"Leave your troubles outside! So life is disappointing? Forget it! In here, life is beautiful! The girls are beautiful! The boys are beautiful! Even the orchestra is beautiful!"

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, an eerily alluring Emcee invites us to forget all our troubles at the Kit Kat Club! CABARET explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expats, as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. With love, humor, sex, politics, transcendent music and Fosse-inspired Dance, this show is a stunner; as thought-provoking as it is entertaining, and a huge hit with audiences.

Amidst lush, buoyant tunes and dance numbers like Cabaret, Maybe this Time, Willkommen, and Money, the musical Cabaret asks such questions as: Where is the line between love and lust? Can love triumph over hate? How far would you go to preserve your personal comfort? And if you stand for nothing, what happens to you in the end?

The show sizzles with audience favorite Taryn Noelle taking on the iconic role of Sally Bowles. Noelle is a "quadruple threat" and all of her singing, acting, dancing and choreographic talents are on full display in LNT's Cabaret. An award-winning singer and Circle in the Square alum, Taryn is best known to Vermonters for LNT's Hairspray, her teaching & choreography work, and her lead vocals with Rick & The Ramblers western swing band and the jazz group Blue Magnolias.

LNT Producing Artistic Director Kathleen Keenan will also be taking the stage once again, this time as the tragic Fraulein Schneider. The cast is a balance of local and "imported" professionals including Avalon Kann Dziak, Bill Pelton, Elizah Hill, Tommy Bergeron, Alexa Kartschoke, Hope Salvan, Teri Page, Tim Sheridan, Liz Davis (just seen in The Complete History of Comedy - Abridged) Rod Sigurdson, and Adam Woogmaster. Sam Balzac (Sense & Sensibility, 2017) of NYC returns to play Cliff, and Bailey Forman comes in from California to play the Emcee. They are accompanied by an 8-piece band, led by musical director Patrick Wickliffe.

Longtime company member and Lost Nation Theater musical specialist Tim Tavcar returns to Montpelier to direct the production. "Cabaret is a truly iconic work in the catalog of musical theater. Over the past 50 years the show has been honed to a razor-sharp edge. The musical's evolution can be seen as a mirror of societies (right here and around the globe): what has changed and what hasn't - affirming that the messages of Cabaret are just as, if not even more, powerful and relevant today. And of course, the music itself is just brilliant."

To thrust us all deep into the world of Cabaret, Artistic Director Kim Bent transforms Lost Nation Theater space into an "in-the-round" Cabaret-like setting. Audience members will see - and be seen. Also joining the production to transform us are costume designer Charis Churchill, lighting designer James MacNamara, sound designer Andrew Vachon, stage manager & properties designer Lauren Villarreal, and assistant stage manager Nick Veldey. The scenic concept is by Travis George and LNT TD Robyn Osiecki. Taryn Noelle also choreographs, assisted by Boston's Jack Dwyer.

Lost Nation Theater: winner "Best in New England"- Yankee Magazine, and named One of the Best Regional Theaters in America by NYC Drama League is Sponsored by Capitol Copy, City of Montpelier, Eternity, National Life Group, The Point-FM, The Times Argus, Great Eastern Radio, and The World, with media support from Seven Days.





