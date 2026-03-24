Burklyn Ballet Theatre Marks 50th Anniversary with Special Events in Vermont

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Commemorating its 50th year of professional summer ballet training, Burklyn Ballet Theatre (BBT) will celebrate its Golden Anniversary with a series of special events honoring its founding, alumni, and its history of ongoing training and performance programs. With three days of events (July 10-12) including a welcome and gala dinner, rehearsals (open to the public), and classes, BBT's 50th Anniversary welcomes alumni from its many years of summer training programs and coincides with BBT's 2026 summer intensive, June 21-August 2. All events are set to take place on the campus of Vermont State University in Johnson, Vermont.

“Burklyn has shaped my professional career since 1988,” said Joanne Whitehill, Artistic Director of Burklyn Ballet Theatre. “As a former student of BBT, it is my honor to celebrate this milestone and to honor our founder, Angela Whitehill. Her early vision and tenacity never wavered. The principles that she set out for this training program – hard work, education, and excellence – are still in play today. In celebrating 50 years of changing lives, BBT honors its past and its alumni, while looking forward to inspiring and training a future generation.”

Burklyn Ballet Theatre's 50th Summer Intensive and performance experience runs six weeks, June 21 – August 2, 2026. Participants are chosen through a national audition tour and via video audition. The program, which takes place and provides housing on the campus of Vermont State University, is designed to give dancers the experience of life in a ballet company. Every week is a new season, culminating in a public performance. Technique influences include Vaganova, Bournonville, Cecchetti, and Royal Academy of Dance. Each summer intensive focuses on preparing for a career in dance. BBT's daily schedule includes five hours of technique classes, as well as afternoon and evening rehearsals. Each level incorporates pointe or pas de deux class each day.

Burklyn Ballet Theatre's Summer Intensive also offers separate two week Intermediate and Young Men's programs, as well as a 2–4-week Choreographic Project. Programs for day students are also available. Hilltop vistas of Vermont's Green Mountains balance BBT's Summer Intensive perfectly.

Renowned Master Teachers for the 2026 50th Anniversary sessions include Amanda McKerrow, John Gardner, Thom Clower, Sarah Tallman, and Jonathan Tabbert.