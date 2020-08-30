Bread and Puppet Begins Regional Tour in Middlebury

The production begins on Friday, September 11.

The circus is coming! The circus is coming! Bread and Puppet Theater's Insurrection-Resurrection Service Circus, that is. On Friday, September 11, Town Hall Theater and Middlebury Underground present this Bread & Puppet production outdoors at Woodchuck Hard Cider, with health and safety protocols top-of-mind. The Insurrection-Resurrection Service Circus is the premier event of Bread & Puppet's fall regional tour, and this year's contribution to the iconic Bread and Puppet Circus tradition beloved by audiences worldwide for nearly two generations.

Enjoy a bright, raucous melee of short acts governed by a brass band, addressing the heart of the current moment using diverse puppetry styles and spanning many moods, from slapstick to the sublime.

Bread and Puppet's founder and director, Peter Schumann, says the show is "a service for citizens, aliens & immigrants alike to demonstrate the ills that inspire uprising against callously incompetent government & the tragedies that result from that callous incompetence & call for resurrection."



After the show, Bread and Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread and Puppet's "Cheap Art" - books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread and Puppet Press - will be for sale. All ticket proceeds benefit Bread and Puppet Theater and Town Hall Theater. Limited tickets available and required for entry. Purchase online only at townhalltheater.org.

All ticket holders will be notified of safety protocols, including mandatory mask wearing upon entry, exit and when away from their designated, distanced seating area. Masks may be removed once seated in socially distanced pods. Bring chairs, picnics, and a sense of humor.

This event is supported by generous partners and sponsors: Woodchuck Hard Cider, Deppman Law, IPJ Real Estate, Middlebury Underground, Sparling Studio, and the Better Middlebury Partnership.

Bread and Puppet will perform through a light rain, pause a performance and play band tunes to keep spirits up if heavy rain comes, and end a show prematurely if heavy rain persists. If consistent heavy rain is forecasted for the scheduled time of a performance, there may be a cancellation. In such a case, THT will notify all ticket holders by 12 p.m. the day of the show and all ticket holders will be invited to transfer their ticket to another upcoming show, availability allowing, or request a refund.

