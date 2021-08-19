Boch Center To Require All Patrons To Be Fully Vaccinated Or Provide Proof Of A Negative Covid Test Beginning September 14

The Boch Center is committed to helping stop the spread of COVID-19 and announced it will require all patrons to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show.

Guests will be asked to show their vaccination card or test results and a government issued ID prior to entering an event at the Wang or Shubert Theatres. The new policy goes into effect on September 14. The Boch Center recently introduced a similar measure, requiring all administrative staff members, ushers, security personnel, stagehands and vendors be fully vaccinated.

At this time masks are only required if a guest is unvaccinated. The Boch Center will continue to monitor state and local health guidelines and will adjust the mask policy if the current guidelines change.

"We want to give everyone the opportunity to do the right thing, but for anyone who can't be vaccinated, we want to make sure they are healthy before entering our buildings," said Joe Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center. "Together we can help stop the spread of COVID and make sure our performing arts institutions remain open and thriving during this pandemic."

During the past year and a half, the Boch Center has undergone a number of health and safety upgrades. Most notably, the Boch Center is the first Massachusetts-based performing arts venue to integrate ActivePure Technology as part of its COVID-19 protection protocols. ActivePure Technology evolved from the NASA space program and removes up to 99.9 percent of surface and airborne viruses, bacteria, mold, fungi and more without the use of chemicals or ozone. In addition, The Boch Center has gone contactless for ticketing, entry and concessions. Hand sanitizing stations and air purifiers have been installed throughout both theatres.