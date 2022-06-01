Beach Road Weekend Presented By Black Dog Announces Local Acts Joining The Festival Lineup

Beach Road Weekend Presented by Black Dog has revealed the local musicians that will join the more than two dozen national touring acts performing live on Martha's Vineyard August 26-28, 2022. Vineyard based bands Workman Song, Rose Guerin and Mike Benjamin Band will all perform during the three-day music festival.

Workman Song is Seán McMahon. A country preacher who got his start on NYC subway platforms and stages, McMahon is known for his gritty, freewheeling folk, and his earnest, amber-toned songs that explore the edges of faith. His live show is equal parts Rodriguez, Bruce Springsteen, and the Dead.

Rose Guerin came from Chilmark on Martha's Vineyard before moving to Washington, D.C. in her 20s. There she joined indie-folk alternative rock band Vandaveer, recorded 5 records and toured the country and abroad for 10 years. Last heard on Ringo Starr's 2017 album, "Give More Love," Guerin has since recorded her first solo album to be released in 2022 and she is back on the Island, where she co-founded Ladyfest and is a staple at clubs across the Vineyard.

Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Mike Benjamin cut his teeth as a young teenager playing in the streets of Harvard Square and in the subways of Boston. Soon he found himself performing in bars and clubs throughout the New England area.

After a stint in New York, Mike moved himself and family to Martha's Vineyard and formed The Mike Benjamin Band. The band's two CDs, Never Too Late and Backyard, were self-produced in Mike's studio and are in regular rotation on several radio stations.

Benjamin has played and worked with musical greats like Brad Paisley, Bo Diddly, The Blues Brothers, Carly Simon, Patti LaBelle, The Dave Letterman Band, and was the frontman and lead guitarist for the popular New England hit band Entrain.

Beach Road Weekend presented by Black Dog will feature three-days of some of the biggest names in music playing on two stages in Veteran's Memorial Park. The Avett Brothers headlining Friday night with Khruangbin, Lord Huron, Mt. Joy and more. Beck will take the stage Saturday night along with Billy Strings, Guster, Dawes and a full day of bands performing on two stages. The Sunday night finale will be led by Wilco with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Caamp, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams and more. This year, fans can live #LifeOffTheLeash during a special showing of Jaws Thursday night at the park. This event will be free and open to the public.

Friday, August 26th - Sunday, August 28th

Veterans Memorial Park, Vineyard Haven, MA

Additional information available online at www.beachroadweekend.com