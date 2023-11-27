BROADWAY DIRECT to Return to the Vergennes Opera House for the 18th Year in December

Broadway Direct will return to the Vergennes Opera House for the 18th year with a spectacular line up of performers on Friday, December 8, at 7:30pm.

Bill Carmichael Walsh, Broadway veteran and founder of Broadway Direct (and VOH board member), has once again pulled together a group of talented friends to bring another powerhouse show to the Little City.

“Every Broadway Direct is different and special,” said Bill Carmichael Walsh. “This year it is even more so with all of the proceeds going towards our All Access Project, making the opera house accessible to everyone. This is so very near and dear to all of us.”

This year's show brings some returning performers and some new faces to the VOH stage. Joining Bill on stage will be Mark Aldrich, Jennifer Evans, and returning favorite, Kathryn Markey who will once again reprise her role as the beloved "Debbie Claus."

New this year is the inclusion of newly minted NYC actor/singers Caitlin Walsh and Landan Berlof. And, as in years past, local high school talent, VUHS senior Matilda Seylor and Rory Hendee, will join the professionals on stage.



This year's program is a wonderful mixture of Broadway Classic medleys from "My Fair Lady," "Brigadoon," and "Fiddler on the Roof." There will also be songs from "HadesTown," "Chicago," "Parade," and the "Secret Garden."



To top off the evening, be prepared to recognize songs written by The Beatles, Carol King, and Randy Newman.

The entire ensemble will be accompanied by the talented Scott Nicholas.

Tickets may be purchased online at VergennesOperaHouse.org or at the door. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students 18 and younger. Doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 7:30pm. General seating.

About the Vergennes Opera House

The Vergennes Opera House is managed 100% by volunteers who reinvest all proceeds into the 126-years-young historic theater. This year, the organization is putting all proceeds toward the All Access Project, which will bring elevator and lift access to the theater to accommodate everyone. Learn more at https://www.VergennesOperaHouse.org/the-all-access-project.html

For more information contact the Vergennes Opera House via email at info@vergennesoperahouse.org or call 802.877.6737