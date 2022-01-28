Anaïs Mitchell to Play the Flynn in February

Tony and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell will perform at the Flynn on February 19 at 7:30 pm. Mitchell will perform songs from her solo albums as well as fan-favorites from the musical Hadestown. She will also be joined by her pals in Bonny Light Horseman, the Grammy-nominated supergroup comprised of Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson (best known for his project Fruit Bats and stints with The Shins), and Josh Kaufman (instrumentalist and producer known for his work with Hiss Golden Messenger, Bob Weir, and The National). The trio will perform their spirited original material alongside traditional folk tunes with a contemporary twist. Find out more and get tickets at flynnvt.org.



Anaïs Mitchel just released her much-anticipated self-titled album, her seventh solo album and first of new material in 10 years. Anaïs Mitchell, largely inspired by her recent move back to her hometown in Vermont, is being hailed as a triumphant return to her folk-rock roots, with richly detailed, intimate, and poetic balladry. Mitchell has spent much of the last decade in the whirlwind of Hadestown, her celebrated surprise Broadway smash that earned the Tony award for Best Musical in 2019. Mitchell's new album has the lived-in quality of her best solo work but is also imbued with her experience as the toast of Broadway.



Tickets for Anaïs Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman at the Flynn are on sale now at flynnvt.org.